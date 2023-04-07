Since February, a dedicated band of thespians have spent most of their free time holed up in the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Though rehearsals have been ongoing for two months, there’s still two more to go before opening night. That will come on June 15 when the group — the Golden Isles Penguin Project — stages “The Lion King Jr.”
The multi-day performances will be the culmination of a ton of work on the part of the Penguins, local actors and actresses with disabilities, along with the Mentors who volunteer to support them.
Heather Heath is the executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, which produces the show. She also serves as the director and says the group has been giving their customary 100 percent.
“Rehearsals are going great. This is going to be an amazing production,” she said.
“All of our artists and mentors are doing such a good job … I will be honest, this show is a bit more challenging in many ways — the music is much more difficult, the movement is more complex and they are knocking it out of the park already.”
Despite the challenging material, the group is excited to be learning the lines, songs and moves. Even at this early stage, it’s set to go down as one of the best performances since the Penguin Project began locally in 2017.
“Our team is already thinking we may not be able to top this show,” she said. “They all love the show, and it shows in their work so far. I think audiences are going to be blown away.”
But in order for the show to reach its full potential the Penguins and their beloved project needs financial support.
To that end, one of the program’s stars, Brantley Kate Jones, stepped up to help.
Brantley Kate, also known by the initials BK, organized a subgroup aptly called the Brightness Brigade, which is hosting a fundraiser for the upcoming show.
“BK’s Brightness Brigade presents Bands & BBQ came about last year; Brantley Kate Jones (BK) one of our artists since the first year of Penguins wanted to figure out how she could help the production,” Heath said.
“She reached out to her uncle, Willis Gore, who is a local musician and he took the challenge. And the rest, as they say, is history. Willis was instrumental in reaching out to the great folks at Southern Soul, Village Creek and Georgia Sea Grill as well as sharing his talent to make it happen. It was very successful last year — we sold out the venue — so hope that happens again this year.”
This year, Bands & BBQ, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. April 23 at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. The music starts at 2 p.m. that afternoon.
Tickets are $60 per person and are limited.
All proceeds from the event go to the Golden Isles Penguin Project.
And Heath is grateful for the support.
“The Golden Isles Penguin Project is free for all of our participants — but we do have many expenses in putting on the show. Just costuming 80 Artists and Mentors adds up very quickly. And we want to give our Penguins the best experience that we can,” she said.
“We have had very generous support from our local community and businesses and from grants from the Georgia Council for the Arts, the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, the St. Simons Rotary Club and others, and having this fundraiser is a big help in supplementing and matching those funds which we must do.”