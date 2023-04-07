Since February, a dedicated band of thespians have spent most of their free time holed up in the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Though rehearsals have been ongoing for two months, there’s still two more to go before opening night. That will come on June 15 when the group — the Golden Isles Penguin Project — stages “The Lion King Jr.”

The multi-day performances will be the culmination of a ton of work on the part of the Penguins, local actors and actresses with disabilities, along with the Mentors who volunteer to support them.

More from this section

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.