Getting a menu just right is a balancing act. For Sago, the Sea Palms Resort’s in-house eatery, serving a wide array of customers can sometimes make it a challenge.
It also means recognizing that the perfect summer menu is not the perfect winter menu. Food and Beverage Director Benjamin Clark says the restaurant is up to it, though, as it nears the finish line on a new fall menu lineup. And he should know.
“I’ve been all over the place, New York, D.C., Miami, San Francisco and Nashville,” Clark said. “I’ve worked for restaurants like Mina Group out of San Francisco and we rotated five times a year.”
In a place like the Golden Isles, you’re serving a broad spectrum clientele, he said — Sea Palms Golf Club members, locals and visitors coming to vacation from hundreds of miles away or just for a day trip from a neighboring county.
Making sure the dishes on offer take into account all of these different groups while also making sure to incorporate plenty of Southern and coastal fair is important, he said, but a restaurant like Sago, which prides itself on making everything from scratch, also has to stay current with the season.
“You always want to change out your items that aren’t selling, and you want to stay light and fresh,” Clark said. “There’s berries that are seasonal, there’s lettuce you can get in at certain times a year. Same with fish.”
Heartier options will also appear on the fall menu, like meatloaf, fried chicken, gumbo and steak. Seasonal availability will also determine the dishes’ base, from potatoes to vegetables to rice.
Developing a new menu is a strategic process that involves reevaluating the entire menu, keeping items that sold well, looking at competition in the area and nearby cities and, importantly, incorporating whatever is fresh.
A new venture for the restaurant, Clark said the crew is putting together specials for game days, like the reliable beer bucket, chicken wings, nachos, jalapeno poppers and more.
“We want to accommodate everyone, I mean everyone,” Clark said.
Sago also has several events in the works geared toward kids and adults. There’s no date yet, but a battle of the bands is on the table, along with the revival of a Christmas tree lighting event that got sidelined during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a New Year’s gingerbread house decorating competition.
Some of the new specials and events are more up his alley due to the time spent in more fast-casual establishments in San Francisco, but his last job was at a high-end steakhouse in Nashville.
Similarly, taking up a position in a restaurant in Glynn County, far from the intensity of the big city, was a strategic move for Clark.
“I’m loving it,” he said. “We’re about three hours from my wife’s family, and it’s a slower pace of life than one of those big cities with a million-plus living in it. I’m raising a 3-year-old daughter, and that’s kind of the idea, along with being closer to grandparents.”
Among the hearty menu options to look for is the bacon-wrapped meatloaf, a personal favorite of Clark’s among this set of offerings.
“It was pretty phenomenal when I tasted it,” Clark said. “We’re doing a menu taste this week, we’ll see if that’s still my favorite.”
It’ll be on the menu when the changes take effect this fall. Another of the new additions are a set of sweet and savory sliders.
Sago Pulled Pork Sliders
6 oz. pulled pork
3 oz. pickled vegetable salad
3 sweet slider buns
3 oz. BBQ sauce of choice
Directions: Buy or smoke your own pulled pork. Lightly toast buns and heap on a serving of pulled pork. Top with vegetable salad and service with BBQ sauce on the side.
