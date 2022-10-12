Getting a menu just right is a balancing act. For Sago, the Sea Palms Resort’s in-house eatery, serving a wide array of customers can sometimes make it a challenge.

It also means recognizing that the perfect summer menu is not the perfect winter menu. Food and Beverage Director Benjamin Clark says the restaurant is up to it, though, as it nears the finish line on a new fall menu lineup. And he should know.

Sago sliders

Sago’s pulled pork sliders bring a sweet and savory taste to the table.

