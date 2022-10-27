Halloween is less than a week away. The Bulldogs meet the Gators on the gridiron this weekend. Temperatures have been flirting with brisk in the mornings.
All signs are pointing to a full-on fall arrival (as opposed to the many fake fall teasers we typically see in the South). Fall is a favorite for so many reasons, from football to foliage, and locally, there’s another reason — fabulous fall art.
This year, a number of organizations are coming back in full force, and there are even a few new events on the agenda. One of those is plein air painting demonstrations with the Mid-Island Galleries. Various artists will be posted in Anderson Art Gallery’s courtyard each Saturday of the month and into December.
Mary Anderson, gallery owner, says that the group is always looking for ways to work together to generate more exposure.
“There are so many of us right there together now ... we used to be much more spread out. But with so many new people coming to the island, we were looking for ways to bring attention to the galleries,” she said.
They started a while back with the monthly Art Stroll which features the Frederica locations, along with Glynn Visual Arts on Island Drive. The weekly live plein air demonstrations will be another way to garner attention.
“We thought it would be fun to have one or two artists there to show people what plein air is like,” she said.
For more artsy happenings, read on:
Exhibition opening tonight at the
St. Simons Island Welcome Center
The St. Simons Island Welcome Center, 529 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a reception for artist Cheryl Keefer’s new show, Island Times. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight. Light refreshments will be served. There will be a variety of coastal scenes, including plein air paintings. The exhibition will be on display through Dec. 4. For details, visit cherylkeefer.com.
Party like a Pirate to support
McIntosh Arts
The McIntosh Art Association will host a Pirate Party fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday upstairs at the Fish Dock Bar and Grill, 1398 Sapelo Ave. NE, Crescent. Local band A Touch of Grey will perform. There will be a silent auction, an art raffle and costume contest. The GA-FL game will be broadcast. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Tickets are $55 per person. To purchase those, call 912-437-7711 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday, visit the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien or log on to mcintoshartassociation.com.
Jekyll Weavers to share Treasures
The Jekyll Cottage Weavers will host an exhibition titled Woven Treasures. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It will close Nov. 20.
Downtown gallery, library to host show openings at First Friday
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an exhibition featuring work by painters Janet Powers and Louise Eaton. The opening will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 during downtown’s November First Friday event.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host an opening for artist Mandy Thompson from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4 during the First Friday festivities.
Celebrate the return of Shrimp and Grits
Jekyll Island’s famous Shrimp and Grits Festival is returning after a hiatus during the pandemic. In addition to the food, fun and entertainment, the event also boasts an expansive artists’ market where vendors from near and far will gather to share their wares. It begins at 4 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Jekyll Island Historic District. It will continue from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 5 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6.
Live Painting with Mid-Island Galleries
The Mid-Island Galleries (Anderson Fine Art Gallery & Artists Annex Gallery; ArtTrends; and Wallin Studio & Gallery) will host artists painting in the courtyard of Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through November. The first will be Nov. 5. The artist will be Suzy Dmetruk. Visitors are encouraged to come meet the artists and watch them work. For details, call any of the participating galleries.
Explore a new open air market
Glynn Visual Arts will be hosting a new, ongoing activity — the Open Air Market, which will feature local arts vendors paired with farmer’s market purveyors. The first will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island.
Enjoy the monthly Art Stroll
The St. Simons Island Art Stroll will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 in galleries along Frederica Road on St. Simons Island. Four galleries — Anderson Fine Art Gallery, the Artist Annex Gallery, ArtTrends Gallery and Wallin Gallery — will showcase more than 100 local, regional and national artists. For details, contact ArtTrends Gallery at 912-268-4761.
Cannon’s Point to host
creative retreat
Glynn Visual Arts is hosting a creative retreat at Cannon’s Point Preserve on St. Simons Island Nov. 16. There will be lectures and painting with Mother Nature serving as the muse. It will be the first in a series titled, “GVA and the Art of the Lowcountry.” For ticket details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Take in the work of the Georgia Coastal Artist’s Guild
The Georgia Coastal Artist Guild will host its fall show and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20 in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Drive. More than 20 local and regional artists will share their work. Admission is free and the event is pet-friendly.
Merry Artists Market to
herald the holidays
The Merry Artists Show and Sale will be held from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Hosted by the Jekyll Island Arts Association, there will be items ranging from $5 to $500, all ideal for gift-giving. There will also be a juried show and special demonstrations. The festivities will begin with opening day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25. Going forward, the market will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on weekends.