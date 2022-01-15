Over the past two years, the world has seemingly become a chaotic chasm of uncertainty, anger and frustration. From ongoing political strife to racial tensions and an unceasing pandemic, there’s no way around that fact that these have been dark days.
Under the strain of this daily struggle, many are feeling burnt out. And Randy Siegel certainly gets that.
As an artist, author and motivational speaker, the St. Simons Island resident has a unique understanding of the human condition and how worldly worries can weigh one down. But, true to his nature, Siegel decided to look for the light, discovering a path out of this suffering.
“Like a lot of folks, I was totally overwhelmed. And, of course, I still get overwhelmed. This is an unprecedented time, there’s no question about it. And it’s been a scary time,” he conceded.
“It’s reminded me a little bit of the story of Pandora’s box from Greek mythology. When she opened the box, out poured hunger, poverty and war. Then, she slammed the lid shut.”
Only one thing was left in the box — hope. It served as a relatable metaphor for Siegel as drew on his faith to navigate this new normal. And what he found gave him inspiration to move forward.
“While everything is a mess, it’s also a time of great promise. So I became a man on a mission. I wanted to create a workshop in a book that serves as a call to action and helps us get through this,” he said.
“Because often what happens is that we become paralyzed and can’t do anything or we jump into action but neither of these strategies produce lasting change.”
The result is his newest release, “Change Begins Here: Adopt the Mind of Christ and Build a Better World.” The book offers a blueprint of sorts, presenting the reader with manageable methods of creating positive change by embracing Christ’s compassion and sense of loving awareness.
“I believe we’re at a crossroads right now. It’s been called the ‘Great Unraveling’ or ‘the Great Turning.’ We’ve lost faith in a lot of institutions that we once trusted. We have all of these questions as things seem to unravel, but at the same time, there are these glimmers of hope across the world,” Siegel said.
“Here, it’s been in the form of peace rallies held around the (McMichaels/Bryan) trial or the work FaithWorks, Grace House, 100 Miles, Amity House, Safe Harbor ... and many other groups do here daily.”
This collective effort to walk the proverbial walk offers an example to the community. But Siegel’s book also walks readers through exercises aimed at introspection. Making an internal shift, he feels, is the only way to achieve lasting change.
“It has to come from the inside out. I believe the path forward is connecting to that Christ consciousness or unity with the divine that is found in all faith traditions,” he said.
“We have to adopt or take on that unity consciousness. Christ Consciousness is more than thought; it’s love in action.”
Seeing divinity in oneself will help a person recognize that same spark in others. And not just in other people, Siegel says, when one realizes this spiritual connection, he or she can begin to make the conscious change that will ultimately move the world.
“If there is anything that will heal our wounded planet with its immense problems of social injustice, ecological devastation, extreme economic disparities, war, conflict, and terrorism, it’s a deeper knowledge, understanding and acceptance that we all share the same planet, that all humanity is but a single people, and that people and the environment are interconnected aspects of one organic system,” he said.
In his book, Siegel helps readers discover and nourish this connection through journaling, prayer, meditation, silence and stillness. He offers a tangible path, outlining methods of engagement that will spawn meaningful change — both internally and beyond. That, he says, includes practice and prayer, as well as pouring hope into the world.
“This is your Clarion Call. You are being called to become an active participant in the transformation taking place in the world today; you are being called to adopt a new consciousness that recognizes that we are all one. Each person can make a difference; together we can make a bigger difference,” he said.
“The book is filled with exercises to help us delve down deeply into changing our consciousness. It takes us to a point of action where we can take an inventory of our gifts. Then, it shows us how to bring our gifts to bear.”
Siegel’s book is available on Amazon and has been warmly received by local clergy and lay people alike.
“It’s gotten a good bit of interest. It think it’s just so relevant for these times. I’m also working on another series of books that I’m calling ‘Little Books’ that are no more than 100 pages and feature all the letters of the alphabet that connect to universal spiritual principles,” he said. “I have four published, and I’ll be releasing more in a couple of months. As I like to say, they’re tiny books with a big message.”
And Siegel feels that now, more than ever, humanity is in need of a powerful message. But while it’s significant, it’s also very simple, connecting back to one of Christ’s key commandments — “Love the Lord your God with all your heart” and “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
“Our very survival depends on global solidarity, for what affects one, affects us all. This has been the central teaching of almost every great spiritual teacher and prophet,” he said.
“We are vision keepers. We hold the vision of a new world by opening our eyes to a larger reality, acknowledging a divine order where everyone and everything is interrelated and interdependent, recognizing the divinity in all of creation, and knowing in our hearts that through God all things are possible.”