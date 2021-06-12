Throughout her life, Angela Bennett has always followed callings. She was drawn to a life of service, first by working with the city of Brunswick for 26 years. But after leaving that position due to downsizing, she decided to dig deep to discover another direction. That, too, led her toward helping others.
“I decided to ‘reinvest’ in myself. I don’t use the word ‘reinvent’ because you’re still you,” she said with a grin. “I decided to reinvest in me. I had two years of college experience, but I went back to school and got my bachelor’s degree in psychology.”
While she enrolled with plenty of enthusiasm and drive, it was still a challenge for Bennett, who already had her hands full with responsibilities.
“At the time, I was married with three kids. They were all in school. My bachelor’s degree was like a fog. I remember thinking, ‘Oh Lord, I’m never going to make it,’” she said laughing.
But she did and she didn’t stop there. Bennett went on to earn a master’s degree in counseling. That allowed her to start work offering guidance to those in need. She worked with government agencies as a mental health counselor, case manager, as well as a therapist for children, adolescents, adults and at-risk youth. She served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and conducted social and life skills training for the community’s youth.
While it was a new role, it was not unfamiliar territory. Devoutly faithful, Bennett had been offering similar insights as a youth pastor since she was a teenager. Since becoming an adult and marrying her husband, the Rev. LaRon Bennett Sr., she has been active in the ministry through their church, Christ Church for the End Times in Brunswick.
“I’ve always been a Sunday school teacher and a youth pastor throughout my life,” she said.
She also set a particular focus on helping the congregants prepare for the ups and downs of life. And those, she notes, have been many of late.
“People have lost family and it’s been very difficult with COVID,” she said.
But, while the past year was dark, it also proved to be the opportune time for Bennett to share a project she had been working on for years — a book. Titled “Let the Rest of Your Day Be the Best of Your Day,” the colorful cover houses 52 weeks (or one year) worth of devotional reflections paired with inspirational images and Bible verses designed to inspire readers.
The title itself has an intriguing origin story, as it was actually part of a greeting the family had on their home’s answering machine.
“We would have people call the house just to hear it. We would answer and they’d say, ‘Oh I was just calling to hear the message.’ So we’d have to hang up and they’d call back,” she said laughing. “But I knew then that I wanted to write a book and make that the title.”
It was something that she started piecing together since 2015 but when 2020 arrived — and with it a sea of troubles — she knew it was time to share it with the world.
“I thought to myself ... I’ve got to get this book out. I knew it would resonate with people. I call them my M&Ms, my ‘ministry moments,’” she said. “I’ve been putting the verses with the images together for years.”
The verses and reflections are a blend of the two aspects of Bennett’s life — her counseling expertise and her deep abiding faith. And she’s thrilled to be able to share both with the community.
In addition to selling her books on Amazon, she is also offering a book signing from from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 19 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Bennett is looking forward to connecting with readers and sharing her uplifting words.
“We all have challenges, and we’re faced with so many things. We need hope. We need hope for tomorrow and for the future. With all that’s happened, people need to go beyond where they are ... and with all that’s happened, they give up and become hopeless,” she said.
“So the book is perfect for these times. It’s not your typical devotional in black and white. It’s full of color. And even though I didn’t print it in 2015 when I finished it, this is the season and time that it was supposed to be printed.”
Everything that matters is given to you today. So, don’t worry about what happens tomorrow. Everyone is encouraged to take full
advantage of the same amount of time that’s been given to all.
A precious commodity that you can’t afford to waste, not for one
moment. Let the rest of your day be the best of your day.”
— Angela Bennett