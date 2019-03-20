Athens is invading the Golden Isles this weekend, and it’s not even October.
While there won’t be throngs of football fans making the pilgrimage for the annual Ga-Fla game, there will be plenty of musicians who will be taking to venues around the county.
You have Strawberry Flats, with John Keane, and the Randall Bramblett Band over at Bites and Bands, a Hospice of the Golden Isles fundraiser, in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. The event will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. and will also feature other groups, like the local Pinebox Dwellers, throughout the day.
Across the causeway in Brunswick, you have Klezmer Local 42, who will be playing at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tipsy McSways in downtown Brunswick followed by a repeat appearance at noon Sunday during the Jewish Food Festival, which will be in the park next to Tipsy’s. While that’s an impressive number of Athens-based musicians traveling to the coast, there’s one more act — Caroline Aiken. She will take to the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday at the SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Kellie Parr will open for Aiken’s show.
“Kellie is a local and is amazing. I’m very excited about that,” Aiken said, calling from a studio in Athens.
“I will also have a great guitar player, David Herndon. I think that some of the guys from the klezmer band may come over to join me too when their set is done. I’ve worked with several of them before.”
Of course, the songstress herself has a long, long connection to the area.
“My people actually came to St. Simons Island in 1725. They were over at the plantation where the Sea Island Golf Course is ... Retreat. That was my father’s family’s place. We are descendants of William Page, who was sent over by King George to grow crops,” Aiken said. “They are all buried over there in Christ Church cemetery.”
Aiken herself was born in Atlanta but grew up on St. Simons Island.
“St. Simons means a lot to me. I’ve been performing there since 1974 when I came back from the west coast,” she said.
“I live in Athens now, which is also a cool place, but St. Simons is definitely home. I go there frequently to see friends and family.”
Of course, Aiken has been doing big things since leaving her hometown. She has worked with and opened for some major names in the music industry — a few of those include the Indigo Girls, Bonnie Raitt, Muddy Waters, 38 Special, the Beach Boys and others.
She has also worked with John Keane, a Grammy-nominated producer and musician, and Randall Bramblett, both of whom will be playing locally Saturday. On her own, Aiken travels around the world from, visiting nearly every continent to entertain crowds.
In addition to touring around the world, she has produced nine albums, the most recent of which is “Broken Wings Heal.” It is a personal album, filled with her soulful voice, piano and guitar.
The songs, Aike says, also tell a story.
“This one is full production with an array of amazing musicians, John Keane, Randall Bramblett, Emily Saliers from Indigo Girls,” she said.
“One of the songs my daughter, Paige, actually wrote when she was 12. She won a contest for it and came in third in the country. So I set it to music and put melody to it. There are some songs with a six and 12 string and some where I play the piano.”
While she has a full plate with playing, traveling and recording, Aiken has also recently found a new passion — hosting her own NPR radio show, sponsored by the University of Georgia. It airs at 9 p.m. Saturdays and explores the rich live music scene in Athens.
“I’m so excited that UGA gave us the opportunity to do this ... it’s such a great platform. It showcases a lot of local talent that we record live and then play on the radio,” she said. “You can actually listen to the shows on my website at carolineaiken.com.”