Ashley Elise Smith and Dewey Norman Hayes III were united in marriage on Oct. 17, 2020, in Hanover Square Park in Brunswick.
The Rev. Abraham M. Frazier Sr. performed the double-ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Smith of Brunswick.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Hayes, Jr. of Douglas.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an ivory strapless lace and chiffon fit-and-flare gown. It featured a semi sweetheart neckline, elongated lace bodice with dropped waist and flowing skirt with sweep train.
The bride wore her mother’s fingertip veil of tulle trimmed with pearls. It was secured by a comb accented with satin, miniature white silk roses and tiny green succulents.
She carried her mother’s updated nosegay of white silk roses, ivory geraniums, miniature magnolia blossoms, shades of green succulents with stephanotis accented by pearls and gold beads.
Stephanie Crews of Brunswick and Brie Griffin of Lake Park, served as maids of honor.
The bridesmaids were Kinsley Spell, Gabbi Judy, Alyssa Bell, all of Brunswick; and Kaila Touchton of Waverly Hall.
Everleigh Touchton and Sophie Sigman, both of Waverly Hall, were the junior bridesmaids.
Ella Cole of Lake Park served as the flower girl. David Touchton of Waverly Hall and Jeremy Cole, of Lake Park, were the best men.
Groomsmen were Jakob Smith, Brain McDonald, and Nathan Clark, all of Brunswick; and Levi James of Waynesville.
The junior groomsmen were Spencer Cole of Lake Park and Oden Rainey of Waverly Hall.
Art Hope, of Brunswick, was the ring-bearer.
A reception followed at Old City Hall in Brunswick. Prenuptial parties held locally included two bridal showers and a bachelorette party.
The groom’s parents hosted a pre-wedding dinner and celebration at the Brunswick Country Club.
A year-end trip to north Georgia is planned for the honeymoon.
Mrs. Hayes is employed with the Glynn County School System’s Food and Nutrition Department and Mack’s BarBeQue in Brunswick.
Mr. Hayes is employed by Sea Palms on St. Simons Island.
The couple resides in Brunswick.