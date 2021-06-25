Two letterpress artists will be visiting the Ashantilly Center, 1712 Bond Road, Darien, as a stop on their cross-country Summer of Mobile Moveable Type project.
Sarah Budeski and Rosemary Middlebrook will be setting up their mobile studio from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday for a free event to demonstrate their printing process and display the work they have created thus far in their trip.
Budeski said she had an appreciation for letterpress work since she was young. She appreciates that it combines her passion for working with her hands with her focus of study in graphic design.
“Printing, in general, has been an interest of mine for a very long time just in terms of creating things with your hands and creating multiples, something that is not necessarily singularly unique but can be shared in the multiple with many people,” she said.
Letterpress printing requires a printing press. The process allows for the production of many copies by repeated impressions of a raised surface against sheets or rolls of paper.
Both visiting artists are recent graduates of Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. While in school, they took a three-month study trip to Italy in which they visited Tipoteca, a renowned letterpress museum and working archive in northern Italy.
They both said the trip bolstered their interest in the art of letterpress and have since started their own LLC, R.S. Kissler Press.
They have now taken their business on the road traveling across the country for the summer to share their art.
Budeski added that traveling to different places neither have been before has proven to be the best part of the experience.
They have been able to meet numerous artists within their industry and have enjoyed taking in the sights of each city and the food, she said. All of these experiences contribute to the art that takes shape on their postcards.
“Traveling to different places that both of us have never been before and meeting people within the industry but also ordinary people we just meet along the way,” she said. “One of the biggest things I have missed this past year with COVID is meeting new people. I have been really grateful to get to know a lot of new people, both printers and non-printers, that inspire our postcards.”
Middlebrook said she is happy to be doing work that may be deemed untraditional. She enjoys the traveling project because it allows her to share her work while exposing her to many new places.
“When people enter any industry, they think they have to do the work in the traditional way like going to the office or going to the studio. But, I think it is cool to show people that you can be creative with the way you work,” Middlebrook said.
Budeski believes that it is important for her and Middlebrook, as young artists, to create work in diverse places with many different people.
“I think entering different print shops and seeing the ways that other people work and set up their operation is really important,” she said. “If we can have a glimpse into the way they work, that can ultimately affect the work that we can share with others.”
Both artists expressed their excitement to visit the Ashantilly Center to share their artwork and show visitors their letterpress process.
They said they encourage those who attend to get involved and ask questions. To learn more about the event, visit ashantillycenter.org.