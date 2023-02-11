Ash Wednesday
Buy Now

St. Simons Presbyterian Church Associate Pastor Annie Franklin Arvin applies an ash cross to Ada Owens during a previous drive-thru Ash Wednesday service at the church.

 Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

Depending on which denomination of Christianity you adhere to, Ash Wednesday could mean different things.

For both Catholics and Episcopalians, it marks the beginning of the season of Lent — known traditionally as a time to give something up during the 40 days leading up to Easter Sunday.

More from this section

Second abandoned house burns in a week

Second abandoned house burns in a week

A second abandoned home in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brunswick burned within five days of the first on Wednesday evening, each was unintentional and likely the result of homeless people staying there, said Brunswick’s interim fire chief.

Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

The national recession economists are predicting in 2023 is likely to hit the rest of the state harder than it will the Golden Isles based on predictions presented Wednesday at the 40th Annual University of Georgia Economic Outlook Luncheon on Jekyll Island.