Those who enjoy the arts are in luck this weekend. There will be an abundance of creative crafts and precious pieces to be found in both Glynn and McIntosh counties.
Two Arts in the Park will be going down on Saturday and Sunday. First up, Art in the Park in Darien, which coincides with the Blessing of the Fleet. The satellite event will be held in Vernon Square, near all of the weekend’s excitement.
Linda Humphries, executive director of the McIntosh Arts Association, said it gives the organization a chance to celebrate the area’s creativity and artistic talents.
“It also showcases the beautiful live oaks and historic buildings that surround Darien’s Vernon Square, she said. “It is a pleasant place to browse, picnic, or stroll outside of the gates of the Blessing’s activities, while listening to live music from some local favorites.”
The entertainment will be provided by Jim Morgan and Rich Wagner on Saturday and Michael Hulett on Sunday. Vendors for the McIntosh Arts in the Park will include purveyors of fine artists, photographers, jewelry, stained glass crafters, wood carvers and other artisans.
“There will also be some people who make some pretty clever home décor with their ability to turn scrap items into an artist’s canvas,” Humphries said.
There will be a similar scene at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. There, Glynn Visual Arts will be celebrating its 26th annual Art in the Park event.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, attendees will find an array of items available for enthusiasts. More than 70 talented artists and skilled crafts people from around the region will display an impressive range of work including two dimensional art, sculpture, ceramics, photography, textiles, wood, metal and more. Handmade beauty products and gourmet goodies will also be available. In addition to the art, there will be music as well as a children’s “Creation Station.”