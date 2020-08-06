The coronavirus pandemic has taken center stage since it began wreaking havoc on the world at the beginning of the year. But even with attention focused on this new foe, there are still thousands upon thousands fighting the same battled they’ve been waging — the fight against breast cancer.
For so many women, the diagnosis is a daily reality and they look to the local resources and support as they work to overcome the disease. One place they’ve always been able to find all of that is the Southeast Georgia Health System. The facility offers world-class treatments in addition to ongoing care for those in need. But, in order to provide that assistance, the health system works independently to raise funds each year. One of the ways they’ve done that is through the annual ARTrageous Bra Fundraiser.
Each year individuals and businesses sign on to design a unique brazier for the cause, crafting some truly elaborate pieces to be auctioned off during a well-attended annual event. This year, organizers at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Foundation have sought to carry on the effort, even during these trying times.
Krista Robitz, development director of the foundation, says that, despite the pandemic, the need is as great as ever.
“Unfortunately, breast cancer is here even in the midst of COVID. ARTrageous Bras is an awesome venue to raise awareness for breast cancer and support the cancer care programs at SGHS,” she said.
Because of that, the foundation is forging ahead, albeit in a different format. The organization is currently accepting registrations and sponsorship opportunities for the fundraiser. Those who are interested can arrange to pick up plain bras to decorate and later return. Participants can select a theme of their choice, with the goal of raising breast cancer awareness.
The decorated entries must be returned to the foundation by Sept. 18. The finished products will be displayed from Oct. 1 to 30 at the Brunswick and Camden hospitals. The public can also view an online gallery of the bras and vote for as many bras as often as they wish for only $1 per vote at wearethefoundation.org/ARTrageous orsghs.org/ARTrageous.
Those that receive the most votes will proceed to the final round, which has traditionally included a live event.
Robitz notes that there are always incredibly beautiful designs created for the event.
“The foundation is thrilled to host ARTrageous this year and provide a creative outlet for a tremendous cause,” she said.
“Individuals, businesses, team members and our community need a creative outlet during these unprecedented times.
An annual event, ARTrageous is a wonderful way to feel a return to some type of normalcy.”
The organization is also tentatively planning to hold the silent and live auctions — from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.
That, of course, will depend upon the situation on the ground, which health care officials hope will be vastly improved.
But regardless of the format, the cause and the need remain the same.
“Plans for the live and silent auctions are still being discussed and a final decision has not yet been made on whether this year’s ARTrageous Bras will be a virtual auction or an in-person event. However, the cause and importance of this fundraiser has not changed,” Robitz said.
A $25 “fitting fee” (entry) includes one white bra; all decorated entries must be on the bra provided by the Foundation and returned by 4 p.m. Sept. 18.
Bras are available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Foundation Office, 2436 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. To participate or for more information, contact the health system foundation at 912-466-3360.