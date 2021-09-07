Tapping into one’s creativity for a good cause is certainly a win-win. And for those looking to get crafty this month, the ARTrageous Bra fundraiser offers an opportunity to bust out the glitter and glue guns in an effort to raise awareness of breast cancer.
The Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation began hosting the public contest in 2013. It asks participants (individuals, groups or workplaces) to pay a small “fitting fee” of $25 and pick up a plain white bra. They then take that home, create a style or theme, and return it. From treasures to owls to floral arrangements, there’s been a little bit of everything along the way.
This year’s registration for bra design is now open and will run through 4 p.m. Sept. 20. Bras are available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at the foundation’s office, 2436 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick.
The bras will be on display Oct. 1 to 29 at the Brunswick and Camden hospitals of the Southeast Georgia Health System. The public can also view an online gallery of the bras and vote for as many bras as often as they wish for only $1 per vote at wearethefoundation.org/ARTrageous or sghs.org/ARTrageous.
The ARTrageous silent and live auctions are tentatively scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The date is subject to change due to COVID-19.
To participate, or for more information, contact the foundation at 912-466-3360.