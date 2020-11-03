Community organizations always rally during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Of course, this year posed additional challenges to that effort. In-person events — like the American Cancer Society’s annual fashion show — were canceled, continuing 2020’s trend of stifling important fundraising work for these nonprofits.
Like others, the Southeast Georgia Health System also had to pivot when it came to one of its signature events — the ARTrageous Bra exhibit.
The highly anticipated yearly event began as in-house initiative to raise money for local cancer care. To engage the community as a whole, however, hospital officials decided to open it up to public in 2013.
The premise has always remained a simple, yet creative one. Plain bras were doled out to teams for decoration and resubmission. The public then voted for its favorite, casting ballots with $1 donations. A fashion show styled event followed at the Ritz Theatre downtown where the bras were auctioned off during an upbeat evening.
This year, Krista Robitz says, the foundation had to recast the event to ensure the community’s safety.
“To protect our community, patients and their loved ones from COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to host our 2020 ARTrageous Bras Silent and Live auctions as a virtual event,” Robitz, director of development for the foundation, said.
But that hasn’t dampened participation to this point. More than 40 bras have been created, each meticulously constructed with clever themes and impressive design.
As the health system foundation certainly wants to keep all involved safe, they’ve decided to host the annual live and silent auction event online.
The live virtual auction will feature the top 10 vote-receiving bras. It will open on the on the organization’s ARTrageous Facebook page at noon Thursday. It will close at noon Friday. Participants must register to receive a virtual paddle number at wearethefoundation.org/virtual-auction/register by Wednesday. Visit the Facebook event page to sign up as “attending” the event.
The remaining bras will be featured in a silent virtual auction opening at midnight Wednesday and will close at noon Friday. The website is wearethefoundation.org/ virtual-auction/bidding. All proceeds from the event benefit the health system’s cancer care programs.
And those funds are needed as much as ever before, Robitz adds.
“ARTrageous Bras supports the breast and cancer care programs at Southeast Georgia Health System. The funds are used to provide mammograms, biopsies and surgical procedures for indigent and underserved patients,” she said.
“With the ARTrageous Bras fundraiser, early detection is made possible and lives are saved.”
For more information, contact the Health System Foundation at 912-466-3360.