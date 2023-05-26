As sisters, Penny Scarboro and Carla Price have countless connections. They share a family, a history and a love of the arts.
But it’s a shared sense of sorrow that has strengthened their bond through the years, particularly after losing their father, Carl Jones.
“We’ve always been big on family but it’s even more important when you start losing family members. When dad passed away, other things started to fade, but that brought us closer together,” said Price, who lives on Jekyll Island.
“We are keeping the family together. She and I are the moving forces of that.”
Beyond family, they share a love of creating and make a point to weave personal touches into their pieces. Price, a potter, and Scarboro, a painter, both incorporate tributes to their late father into their respective work.
Price stamps her dad’s initials into each of her creations. Scarboro often incorporates dragonflies into her paintings as a tribute.
“There are many symbolisms, myths and legends regarding this beautiful creature. From a sign of growth and transformation to messages from loved ones. It has become symbolic to me and my family for a very special person, my father, who lost the battle to cancer,” Scarboro, who lives in Mississippi, said.
“Since his passing, we have been visited by dragonflies consistently and at the most appropriate times. So, we have chosen the dragonfly (or maybe it chose us) as our reminder of him. In all of my current work, whenever possible, I include a dragonfly, in full view or hidden within, as a remembrance of him.”
As the sisters have found healing through their art, they also have have found solace in sharing it. Though, Price adds, they’ve never done a show together — until now.
The two will open their new exhibition, “Tales of Two Sisters”, at the Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District on June 1. A reception, hosted by the Jekyll Island Arts Association, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. June 4 at the gallery.
“We both grew up in the area and we love the island. We both love the outdoors and the coastal colors,” Price said. “So we started playing around with the idea of doing a show together, we’re very excited about it.”