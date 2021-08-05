Throughout August, a unique art exhibition will take place at the Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Triple Play is an presentation that features three artists who specialize in different forms of art.
Nance Manderson works in photography; Dottie Clark is a painter; and Justine Ferrei creates 3D sculptures.
The show will be on display throughout the month of August, with an opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Goodyear Cottage is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. On weekends, it is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission to the exhibit is free.
Dottie Clark is an artist from St. Simons Island with a background in interior design. She said her knack for sketching grew into an interest in art altogether, leading to her passion for painting today.
Clark always knew art was something she would be able to one day pursue, and after raising her children, she decided it was the time to do it.
“I always thought I could do it, so one day I just decided to,” Clark said.
Clark’s artistic style is impressionistic and colorful, she said.
She added that most of her work is on the expression of color. She said she uses color to create her unique impression of a subject rather than simply mirroring reality.
She enjoys the artistic process because it allows her mind to wander, and she often enjoys the outcome reflected in her work.
“You start out intending to do one thing, and sometimes you get lost in the process and end up doing things that surprise you. But you may realize you actually really like it,” she said.
She added that it is always an interesting challenge to see where her mind will go.
Clark is excited for the outcome of the Triple Play exhibition, and that it could not have been possible without the combined efforts of the other artists.
The idea for the show took form when her lifelong friend Nance Manderson sent her photos as inspiration for her paintings.
Clark then asked another friend if she would be interested in interpreting the same subjects in 3D form through sculpture. Justine Ferrei then offered her expertise by creating sculpted representations.
“That is why it is called Triple Play,” she said. “It is three of us doing the same subject but very differently.”
Clark added that when she was asked to put together a show on Jekyll Island, she wanted to think of something unique, and she knew the three artists’ work exploring different art forms would be a great fit.
She said it has been interesting seeing how each artist handles the subject matter and that the differences in the artwork will be what makes the exhibition unique.
Clark and her fellow artists are delighted to finally showcase their work after almost two years of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we were putting the show together over a year ago, it was really exciting when the three of us got together and got to see what the others had created,” she said. “It got us really excited, so I hope that shows and the community gets excited about it as well.”
Supporting the local art community has been Clark’s priority since she began her journey as an artist. She said it is important to get involved because artists love the company of other creatives.
“You feed on others’ creativity,” Clark said. “I also feel that artists are very generous in helping other artists.”
She added that the entire artistic process — from the inspiration to the development of an idea, all the way to the finished product and finally the sale — all act as positive reinforcement, pushing her to continue creating new works of art.