Charlotte Harrell is notorious for spreading sunshine. The Brunswick resident has certainly brightened the days for those of us who call the newsroom home.

She often offers compliments on stories and especially photographs shared in the News’ pages. Harrell is particularly fond of the sports section, something she’s picked up in recent years.

More from this section

Black Sea Bass fishing return

Black Sea Bass fishing return

Locally caught black sea bass may be back on the menu in the Golden Isles from November through April during calving season for North Atlantic right whales.