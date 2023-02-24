Charlotte Harrell is notorious for spreading sunshine. The Brunswick resident has certainly brightened the days for those of us who call the newsroom home.
She often offers compliments on stories and especially photographs shared in the News’ pages. Harrell is particularly fond of the sports section, something she’s picked up in recent years.
“I was never a sports fan before really and neither was my family. But Derrick and Sebastian just do such a good job. They can take you through it play-by-play. I have the best time reading it,” she said with a grin. “Here I am a bookworm and they’ve made me a sports fan.”
But she’s also got many other interests. Taking a cue from the lady herself, we decided to shine a spotlight on her many talents.
Harrell is an exceptional artist, embarking on the path when she was just a child.
“All little girls draw,” she said. “But I didn’t take classes until I moved here in 1957.”
That’s when a friend suggested she join her at the then Island Art Center, the precursor to Glynn Visual Arts (GVA).
“I wanted to hole up and be a writer but I had a lawyer husband at the time. A firm wife came and got me. She said, ‘you gotta get out of here. There’s an art center here and you can go paint,’” she recalled.
Harrell started taking classes with Bill Hendrix, a storied local art teacher. He was able to nurture her innate talents.
“That was the first time anyone took my ability to draw as something special,” she said.
And special it is. Harrell pulled together several pieces she created over the years, including a large-scale painting of multiple Marilyn Monroes.
“People would bring me images of Marilyn from magazines. I even got some from Japan,” she said.
While she often worked from photographs, there were some she did from memory.
“That one is of my mother and I didn’t have a photo to go from,” she said.
Recently, however, she’s found another place to draw inspiration from — her beloved sports pages.
“They really do such a great job with the photos. I started sketching them. This one is of Jack Podlesny,” she said, shuffling through drawings. “I just love the ones with a lot of movement. He almost looks like a dancer.”
While Harrell’s art has been a centerpiece of her life, she’s simultaneously explored another passion — writing. She’s working on multiple books which share the ups and downs of her life.
“I have 30 chapters of one book called ‘My Blue Heaven.’ But I’m perfecting the first chapter ... and that’s taken me 33 years. That’s what happens to you when you’re condemned to the arts,” she said with a giggle.
“I’m also doing one about the loss of my two sons ... my two grown beautiful sons. That’s called ‘Between Two Christmases.’ Another I’m working on is about my wild activist grandmother called ‘Wild Rose.’”
With her plethora of projects and zest for life, Harrell is not short on subjects. And it’s something that she hopes others will embrace — whatever their age.
“I want to go back into the schools as an elderly person to tell the students that art is a life’s work and you take it with you no matter your circumstances,” she said.