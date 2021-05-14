Art is on tap for the weekend. The Georgia Coastal Artists Guild (GCA) will hold a two-day showcase and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Pier Village Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
The show will feature 13 of the 25 members. Jennifer Broadus, guild member and artist, says that the free event is open to all and will feature a broad selection of work.
“Spectators can expect hundreds of pieces of art to see and enjoy. The guild is a diverse group of artists from surrounding counties including Glynn, McIntosh, Camden and Brantley, with work ranging in styles from traditional to contemporary,” she said.
“Artwork displayed includes works in oils, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media and printmaking. Guild members include some of the finest artists in the Golden Isles.”
The show has been in the works for four to six months and will be the first in quite some time due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We expect a great turn out for our May show since many people are anxious to get out and do something inspiring and fun after Covid isolation,” Ann Marie Dalis, current president of GCA, said.
The guild was founded in 1981 for the purpose of meeting as a group to show and sell their individual artwork. The guild will meet three times in 2021 for an art show at the Pier Village Casino, Room 108, on Saint Simons Island.