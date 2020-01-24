Art of Flight to raise funds for Glynn Visual Arts

When you’re a part of a group like Glynn Visual Arts, it goes without saying that you’re “creative.” But that’s not only true of the painters and potters that congregate there — it also applies to the nonprofits leadership.
So when the group was tasked with designing a new fundraising event, it wasn’t long before the ideas took off. Susan Ryles, executive director, said that the group worked hard to come up with something unique.
“We wanted to set ourselves apart from all the other fundraisers going on and as the community arts center. We wanted it to be artistic, imaginative, creative and fun,” she said.
It wasn’t long before there was a clear frontrunner — flight. Not only was their an ideal venue — a local hangar — there was also the opportunity to partner with other innovative groups to craft something completely new.
“When we came up with the concept of flight, it just took off. We have a close relationship with Susan Murphy, the president of the McIntosh Arts Center and owner and director of Marsh Studios, an aerial dance studio in Darien,” Murphy said.
“We thought, we have this beautiful and unique art form right here in our midst, let’s see if we can showcase it at our event. Then, we had to find a venue, and the Museum Hangar worked out wonderfully for the aerial dancers.”
All of the pieces fell into place and the date is set. The Art of Flight will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1. at the Museum Hangar, 1759 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
The set will include flight-themed cocktails, artfully presented food, aerial dancers, the troupe known as Aerial Elements, and band ShadoFax, who will play music from the 1970s and 80s. Tickets are $150 per person and may be purchased at www.glynnvisualsarts.org. Attendees should dress in cocktail attire.
For her part, Ryles cannot wait.
“We also have an awesome 10-piece band that will feature 70-80s music with a few flight themed songs thrown in. We tied it all together to create a flight themed evening which will include touches of a luxury flight experience, fabulous food and great entertainment,” she said.
There will also be a silent and live auction, which will include some major prizes.
“This event will be like no other offered on the island before featuring flight attendants, hanging airplanes, flying dancers, delicious food, an awesome band and a fabulous silent and live auction,” she said.
“The silent auction will feature of course, amazing art as well as a live auction featuring a trip to Italy, a magnificent piece of handmade Murano art glass and more.”
While the event will be one to remember, the impact will last far beyond a single evening. The proceeds from the soiree will go toward funding programs for the art center throughout the year. Ryles and her crew feel strongly that everyone has an inner artist, just awaiting an awakening. And when that happens, the art center will be there for them.
“GVA is committed to enriching our community by stimulating interest and participate in the visual arts and we feel that featuring arts of any kind highlights the benefits of the arts including the visual arts. Our job is creativity,” she said.
“We want to inspire and lead our community in all types of artistic endeavors. We are embracing bringing the arts to a wide range of folks, from children to retirees, and from beginners to seasoned professionals through our creative arts programming, festivals and gallery exhibitions.”