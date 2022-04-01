Kathy Stratton has been painting on glass for 25 years. Her designs have graced wine and martini glasses, and ore. Recently, she’s branched out to decorating lanterns, windows, lamps, plates ... even lunch boxes.
“I began my artistic endeavors with oils and watercolors and use many of the same principles when painting on glass,” she said.
“The paint I use is acrylic, transparent and specifically designed for glass. Glasses are technically dishwasher safe on the top shelf, although I recommend handwashing.”
Stratton seeks to tell a story on the glassware. Many of those revolve around local landmarks — the St. Simons Lighthouse and Christ Church — along with the area’s wildlife — blue crabs, oak trees, herons, shrimp boats and sand dunes.
“I have painted glasses by request for weddings, birthdays, sporting activities, and gifts and special occasions of all sorts,” she said. “Some requests are really unusual and things I would never have thought of, but I enjoy the challenge of creating something special for someone.”
In the past few months, she has started to include bunnies in her work. That’s because Stratton will be one of many artists taking part in Glynn Visual Arts’ (GVA) Art in the Park this weekend, and she’ll have plenty of Easter-themed items ready.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, dozens of artists will blanket Postell Park on St. Simons Island. There, they’ll set up booths to showcase their wares.
Stratton is certainly looking forward to it.
She joins three of the GVA’s festivals each year as a way to support the arts community and connect with customers.
“It is always good for an artist to witness reactions to their work firsthand and participating in festivals does that for me,” Stratton said.
“These festivals are always well attended, and people seem to really appreciate the quality and diversity of the artists and their work.”
Bonnie Hunter is certainly happy to hear that. Hunter, who helps organize the event for GVA, says that the art hub hosts seasonal events to help expose both artists to the public, as well as the public to them.
“Hosting art shows and festivals in the village is a beloved Glynn Visual Arts tradition dating back over 50 years. This is our 52nd annual Art in the Park. The range of arts and crafts displayed and sold provides something for everyone, including painting, photography, leather, pottery, jewelry, basketry, décor, activewear, candles, skincare, tasty treats, a fun array of mixed media work and more,” Hunter said.
“We even have Kona Ice serving up shaved ice for both kids and the young at heart. A beautiful location paired with a festive ambiance is at the heart of weekends in the village, and Art in the Park takes that laid back, bright energy to the next level. The list of artists and artisans for this year’s festival features established favorites as well as exciting new additions.”
In addition to the 70 artists, Hunter says that the event will also host musical acoustic pop/rock duo Violette Lani and Iris Andie.
They will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
“They are music students at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. They perform around North Florida and now Southeast Georgia with their upcoming appearance at Art in the Park,” she said.