It’s never been easy to make one’s way as an artist. And in the past few years, the pandemic has made it even more challenging.
It’s something that Ashton Earley understands. The Baxley-based artist meticulously handcrafts each piece in her jewelry collection. But the process goes beyond mixing simple ingredients.
“I always tell people that my jewelry is made with a little love, because I put my heart into making each piece of Clay & Water Jewelry,” she said. “There is always a story when you buy something from a local artist. They can always tell you how it was made and the process.”
Since life has returned to normal, festivals have also come back. Earley started showcasing her products again, locally attending Glynn Visual Arts’ Mistletoe Market last December. This weekend, she will be back on the coast for her first Art in the Park.
“I just love the community around the coast, and there is always such a large support for the arts. Any excuse I have to visit the Georgia coast, I take it,” she said.
Glynn Visual Arts’ spring festival will return from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Postell Park on St. Simons Island.
Michelle Register, the nonprofit art center’s executive director, is hoping the community turns out in droves to peruse the vendors’ tables.
“Showing up and purchasing artwork from a small business owner helps foster the arts, it keeps local economies strong and develops conversation. Who wouldn’t want an original painting in their house, or a special handmade piece of pottery, or a necklace from a professional artist? Supporting artists is essential to keeping the creativity alive,” she said.
“We can all go shopping online or buy mass produced items — but what is better than having a story about where you purchased that gorgeous necklace, or building a relationship with the very person that painted that lovely beach scene painting that now hangs over your couch? If you’re looking for a unique piece of art, come see what our 60-plus exhibitors have to offer this weekend at Art in the Park.”
It’s an ongoing tradition for Glynn Visual Arts, spanning more than 50 years. This year, the event will return to its full glory, including a juried art show along with a multitude of vendors from throughout the region.
“During the pandemic we opted to forgo the jury selection to continue the tradition of our festivals. This year, we have returned to the juried show. This means the exhibitors are juried by a panel of professional artists that cover a wide area of expertise. We have jurors that are professional jewelers, painters, sculptors, illustrators, fiber artists and more,” Register said.
Vendors’ booths will dot the park throughout the weekend. There will be a variety of mediums and styles represented.
“Art in the Park festival will be featuring absolutely beautiful one-of-a-kind works from painters, jewelers, fiber artists, wood turners, sculptors, photographers and more. We have local artists and others visiting us from Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee. Bring your family and friends and of course, we have the Kids Creation Station available for children of all ages,” she said.
The event will be a kickoff of sorts for the rest of the year’s festivals. In the fall, GVA’s Art Under the Oaks will be held Sept. 23 and 24. Mistletoe Market will return Dec. 2 and 3. Each event is an opportunity to connect creators to with community.
“We will host a variety of professional fine artists, showcasing an impressive and eclectic collection of handmade artwork, the festival will include a wide variety of two dimensional art, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, photography, textiles, wood, metal and glass,” Register said.