It’s never been easy to make one’s way as an artist. And in the past few years, the pandemic has made it even more challenging.

It’s something that Ashton Earley understands. The Baxley-based artist meticulously handcrafts each piece in her jewelry collection. But the process goes beyond mixing simple ingredients.

More from this section

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.