Are you waiting for God’s will to be revealed in your life? When you are waiting on the Lord, it takes patience, commitment and faith. During this coronavirus season of shutdown, many of us have had time to wait.
In the book of Genesis, we meet Joseph. He was a young man who had a vision and a literal dream that he would become a great leader. Things did not start out that way for him though. Things actually became worse — much worse — before he ever saw the promises come true. Instead of becoming a leader, he was sold into slavery by his brothers, and then thrown into prison in Egypt. Eventually though, God used all of these experiences to prepare Joseph for greater leadership. He had to patiently wait and hold on to God while waiting for his will to come to pass.
King David also had to wait for God’s will to come to pass. As a young teen, he was anointed to become the next king. Initially David began to rise in great popularity. He defeated the giant Goliath and became a great military hero in Israel. King Saul became jealous however and sought to kill David. David had to flee from his home and was a refugee on the run for many years. I am sure he had to wonder what happened to God’s plan, but he held in there and trusted God. Eventually Saul passed away and David was anointed as the next king of Israel. It was not easy, but the wait was worth it. I love the promise in the book of Hebrews: “Let us hold fast to the confession of our hope without wavering for He who promised is faithful” (Hebrews 10:23).
As we continue to talk about God’s will and God’s plan, it has been said that God has “two wills.” Let me explain this. We can talk about the “determined (or decreed) will of God” versus the “desired will of God.”
The “determined will” of God relates to God’s sovereign plan that He has determined will happen. There are some things in the heart and mind of God that He has settled on. “Our God is in the heavens, he does all the he pleases,” said the Psalmist (Psalm 115:3). This is just one of numerous verses that tells us that when God sets his mind to do something, there is no stopping him. This means, at the end of the day, that God has ultimate control. His ultimate and determined will is not up for discussion. God planned and willed for his son to come and die for us. Jesus did not die on accident. Satan didn’t kill Jesus. The Jewish rulers and Roman soldiers did not kill Jesus. They may have been instruments that God used, but it was God the Father who killed Jesus. He sacrificed his son for the sin of the world. It was God’s determined will that Jesus die and rise again. There are things that God decrees that no one can stop. Some of these decrees are revealed in scripture and some known only to God. There is no one or nothing on earth that can stop God’s will in the end. This can lead us to fully trust Him no matter what.
God also has a “desired will.” His “determined will” is what God will do, but His “desired will” is what he wants to do, or rather what he wants us to do. These are the things God wants to happen but he has given us a choice. These are the type of things that we often think of when we speak of God’s will – where will I work, who will I marry, where should I live? We know that nothing will stop God’s “determined will” as believers and this gives us peace, but then we should seek His “desired will” for our lives. There are some things God will not force us to do. He will allow us to choose our will instead of His will. This is where we need to remember that our Heavenly Father truly knows best?
So do you desire your own will? Or do you desire God’s “desired will” for your life? It is time to turn from our ways and will, to surrender to His ways and will. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@weare community.church or 912-634-2960.