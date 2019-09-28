Are you free? Are you really free? If you are an American citizen, you realize perhaps that we have more freedoms that most other countries in the world. Most of you reading this are not in a prison. You are free to come and go as you please. Perhaps some of you are in prison. You know what it is like to have lost your freedom.
Do you know what so many of us have discovered? We were not as free as we thought. Many in their attempt to live free have lost their freedom. Men felt they were free to have an affair and lost the freedom to live in the same house as their wives and children. Some were free to drink whatever and whenever, and found they were no longer free to quit. They became a slave and an addict. Some were free to buy and spend, and now they are in bondage in to debt. There are so many things out there that tend to enslave us and rob us of our freedom.
Scripture describes our problem as a “sin problem.” Jesus said that whoever sins is a “slave to sin” (John 8:34). The apostle Paul declared that he was “unspiritual, sold as a slave to sin” (Romans 7:14). The Bible says we all struggle with our sinful desires and urges. We are all slaves to some extent to the power of sin. It keeps us in bondage, literally leading us into self-destruction.
So are you free? Or do you find yourself in bondage? There is great news for anyone who finds them self a slave to sin. Our Redeemer lives, and his name is Jesus. The people of Israel were in bondage and slavery to Pharaoh in Egypt many years ago. Israel cried out to the Lord and He responded: “I am the Lord and I will bring you out from under the yoke of the Egyptians. I will free you from being slaves to them, and I will redeem you with an outstretched arm” (Exodus 6:6,7). The Lord was serious about coming to set his people free. He did not want them living under the power of a cruel task-master. He promised to redeem them. The word redeem (redemption) is a unique term. Biblically, the idea of redemption involved paying a price to release a slave. If you happened to be a slave at that time, someone could pay the redemption price to set you free. If you were redeemed, then you were set free. Your owner had been paid off, and he would no longer have rights over you. That is a picture of the redemption that Jesus offers to us.
God doesn’t want you living like a slave. He doesn’t want you under bondage to sin. His desire is for your freedom. Jesus Christ shed his blood to set you free. “In Him, we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our sin” (Ephesians 1:7). He redeems us out of sin, and out of guilt. Before Christ, we were slaves to sin. We couldn’t say no. Jesus changes that though. If you will humble yourself before Him, confess your sins and your bondage, he will hear. After you confess to Him, call out to Him to redeem you and set you free. Believe that his blood paid the price to purchase your freedom. Sin no longer has a right to you if you belong to Jesus. Sin should no longer be your Master. Jesus is your new Master.
Jesus Christ is our Redeemer. He beckons you to leave a life of slavery behind and follow him. He loves you. He gave his life for you. He paid the price for you, for your freedom. So, are you free? Do you want to be free? And that’s the Word.
