Are you living a life of freedom? Are you truly free as a child of God, or do you feel like you are living in bondage?

We were made for freedom. I know the Lord wants us to be free, but there are times we can feel stuck. Jesus came to set us free. The prophet Isaiah declared that an anointed servant of God would come “to preach good news to the poor.” He would also be sent “to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives, and release from darkness for the prisoners” (Isaiah 61:1,2).

More from this section

Church thrift store benefits community

Church thrift store benefits community

Mission work takes many forms, and it’s not always about helping people halfway around the world (although that certainly is important). About 10 years ago First Presbyterian Church in Darien opened Antiques & More in their former manse to raise money for the church fellowship hall.