Are you living a life of freedom? Are you truly free as a child of God, or do you feel like you are living in bondage?
We were made for freedom. I know the Lord wants us to be free, but there are times we can feel stuck. Jesus came to set us free. The prophet Isaiah declared that an anointed servant of God would come “to preach good news to the poor.” He would also be sent “to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives, and release from darkness for the prisoners” (Isaiah 61:1,2).
I have always loved this scripture as it promises that Jesus will be our deliverer and rescuer. I believe this passage also speaks to two different types of people who are living in bondage behind spiritual bars — prisoners and captives. Jesus came to release prisoners and set captives free.
A prisoner is someone who legally belongs in jail because of their decisions to break the law. In the spiritual sense, we allow ourselves to be imprisoned through our own sin and disobedience. Prisoners are victims of their circumstances, but reap the consequences of their actions. Our guilt will keep us stuck in prison. When we willfully and continually sin, we open the doors for the enemy to torment us and keep us in bondage. If we choose to stay stuck in our sin, we will never truly walk in the freedom of our identity as the children of God.
Is there any area of known disobedience in your life? Could you be stuck in sexual immorality, addictive behaviors, abusing others, greed or bitterness? Yes, an unwillingness to forgive can put you in prison. You may have gotten hurt badly, and that is not your fault. Eventually though we must forgive, or Jesus said we would be bound in bitterness.
He told a parable of God’s forgiveness for us comparing it to being set free from prison. When we who have been forgiven though do not forgive, we are then judged ourselves and placed in prison again. So could you be in prison because of your own sin or your unwillingness to forgive someone else? Jesus came to set you free. You must repent and seek his forgiveness. The blood of Jesus Christ can forgive you and pardon your sin. When you receive his forgiveness and choose to also forgive others, the prison doors will swing open.
Captives are different from prisoners. Prisoners are placed behind bars because of their own acts. Captives are those who have been caught by the enemy in war and placed behind bars. Spiritually speaking, Satan takes us captive through lies. When he gets us to believe lies, he can take us captive. Jesus said we would know the truth and the truth would set us free.
There are many lies the enemy throws at God’s people. Here are just a few: “God doesn’t truly love you and care for you. God didn’t forgive you when you truly repented. He could never forgive you. God could never use you. God has abandoned you. Everyone else is the problem, not you. You must have everyone’s approval in order to be happy.”
There are many more lies as well. The enemy just uses these to paralyze us and put us in bondage. Captives don’t understand God’s grace. They feel they must earn love and acceptance. They stay trapped in a shroud of darkness and lies.
As Christ followers, we must know who we really are as the children of God. In Christ, we are loved by God. We belong to God. We are not helpless, defenseless and powerless. We must know God’s truth about Him and about who we are in Him so that we can be free. Jesus came to set the captives free from the prison of lies. He came to release prisoners from the bondage of sin. Call upon Him to set you free. And that’s the Word.