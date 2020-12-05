Does anyone else feel like we stumbled into December? How did we get here? I still feel caught somewhere between June and September in a suspended Covid limbo of sorts. I guess there was an election season that happened, or is happening…
Some friends pulled out their decorations and lights at Halloween this year. I have been seeing Internet Black Friday sales since July 4th it seems like. And yet it still feels surreal that we are sitting here at the Christmas season.
Are you in the mood for Christmas? Will you prepare differently this year? Will you do more this year? Or less? What does it mean for you to get ready for Christmas this year, because it seems like it always takes a lot to get ready for Christmas?
It seems to me that Advent may be more important this year than ever before. Advent is the season in the church calendar that includes the 4 Sundays before Christmas. The word Advent means “arrival” or “coming.” It is a season marked to prepare for the coming of Jesus. It was first celebrated in the 4th Century as new young believers prepared for their Christian baptism to take place on Epiphany, Jan. 6. This 40-day season was a time for prayer, reflection, repentance and preparation. They did not enter into baptism lightly as their baptism would mark their entrance into a life as a fully devoted follower of Jesus Christ.
Eventually, the church made Advent a part of the pre-Christmas commemoration as people were called to prepare for the coming of Jesus Christ. This season was meant to be a time of spiritual preparation. It was a season when Christians would focus upon the Advents (Arrivals) of Jesus with deep seeking and longing. It was a time to make sure one’s heart was right with God.
Notice I said the church focused on Jesus’ Advents, not just His advent. There are several “comings” of Jesus that the church acknowledges. We first remember that Jesus came to earth as a baby in Bethlehem. During this season, we remember God invaded our planet in the most personal way through the Incarnation of Jesus Christ. He came and gave his life for our sins. We should remember his coming with awe and wonder. Let’s slow down at Christmas and worship.
The second coming of Jesus is known as the Return of Christ when he will come again to judge the world. He will come again to rule and judge the nations. He will come again to gather his people for Himself. The scriptures call us to continually be ready, to be prepared for the day of his return. We are to live in anticipation of heaven and the return of Jesus Christ. Are we ready? Will you be ready when you go to meet Him, or He comes to get you? Get ready!
And the last arrival of Jesus is His coming into our lives in a real and personal way by the power of the Holy Spirit. Jesus came to earth so he could eventually come live in our very hearts and lives. He said, “I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me.” (Revelation 3:20) Are we open to Jesus’ coming into our lives. Are our hearts open to Him to move freely in our hearts?
I believe Jesus wants to come in a real and special way to his church and his people in this season. We must be ready though. We must be prepared for the work of Jesus. We must be seeking, waiting, and longing for the presence of Christ. Come Lord Jesus. Are you ready — ready for Christmas? Ready for Christ? He is coming. And that’s the Word.
