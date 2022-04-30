Do you want to live a life that God blesses? Many of us are God-fearing people and yet, we often seem to make a mess out of our lives. We may harvest tragedy, pain and alienation as we harm each other. If we are not careful, we can end up being lonely, miserable 80-year-olds with empty, tragic lives. Much of this happens because we do not know the biblical art of living blessedly.
What is the blessing of God? What does it mean to live a life that is truly blessed by the Heavenly Father? God’s blessing is not a plastic bubble that keeps us from all trouble. Yet we can still walk in God’s blessing in the midst of our adversity. God’s blessing is not the guarantee of financial riches for all of us.
God’s blessing is the supernatural impartation of God’s divine favor in one’s life. As one writer declared, God’s blessing is “knowing the warmth of God’s smile and pleasure” in your life. This is what we were made for — walking in the favor of God. When God first made humanity, scripture tells us that God blessed them. He then put them in Eden which means “delight.” God did not make us for misery. We were made in His pleasure, for His pleasure, to experience His pleasure.
When each of my children were born, I immediately laid hands on them, blessed them and welcomed them into this world in the name of Jesus. I was excited about their arrival and their potential. I was overjoyed at the prospect of developing a relationship with each of them. I think this communicates the heartbeat of God.
So why do we so often miss this sense of God’s blessing and favor? The answer is found in the third chapter of Genesis. Here mankind took matters into their own hands, rebelled against God, and walked out of the zone of God’s blessing and favor. Sin is the great barrier that keeps us from the blessing. God wants to bless us, but are we bless-able? Our sinful choices and decisions can still move us outside the place of God’s favor and blessing.
I want to give you five types of biblical blessing that I read from author Bruce Wilkinson in his book “The Life God Rewards.”. In doing so, hopefully we will see how to get back into the zone with God. The first is the “Common Good” blessing. The common good is given freely to everyone without requirement. Jesus said, “God makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and the unjust.” (Matthew 5:45). This is the common goodness of God to all of humanity just because they are breathing. The second blessing is the “Conversion blessing.” This is the unique blessing given to those who meet the requirement of true faith and belief in Jesus Christ. Paul told us that we are blessed with every spiritual blessing in Christ (Eph. 1:3). The blessing of being a Christian include forgiveness, peace with God, eternal life and more. Thirdly is the “Compensation Blessing.” This is the reward that believers will receive when they get to heaven for living a faithful life of service to the Lord Jesus Christ. We are saved by what we believe, but we will be rewarded by how we behave. Then there is the “Compassion Blessing.” This is God’s goodness to His children simply because He loves them (Matthew 7:9-11). Last of all is the “Conduct Blessing.” This is for those who meet the requirements of walking in obedience to God. The Lord said, “If you fully obey the Lord your God and carefully follow his commands … (his) blessings will come upon you and accompany you…” (Deut. 28:1-2).
When you love Jesus, you will want to obey him. When you walk in full obedience to him, you will not have to seek for God’s blessing. His blessing will seek for you. They will overtake you and accompany you. Now that is living the life that God blesses. And that’s the Word.