There are some divine appointments that God has for you this week, even today. They may not be on your calendar, but they are there waiting for people who are ready, open and available. The question is “Will you show up and be available when those moments come?” Sometimes we see divine appointments as human interruptions, but they may be an assignment from God.
The apostle Peter said, “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers a multitude of sins. Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling. Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ”
(1 Peter 4:7-11).
Peter is casting a vision for a community of Christ followers who truly love and serve each other. The word serve is from the Greek word “diaconos” which means “one who serves.” Paul used this word in the Greek when he referred to himself as a “servant of the Gospel.” This word is not meant to be a one-time act but describes a lifestyle in service to others for the sake of Jesus. We are to have a heart of service in all of our interactions and conversations throughout the day.
Paul said, “We are God’s workmanship created in Christ Jesus to do good works that were prepared for us in advance to walk into” (Ephesians 2:10). Paul has just laid out in verses 8 and 9 that we are saved only by grace through faith, and not by our works, but then he explains why we are saved. We are saved in part that we might serve God. The Lord said that there are “good works” that we were prepared for, and good works have been prepared for us — in advance. God has had plans to use you in specific ways in specific times in specific people’s lives even before you were born. This should give us purpose to walk around with a prayerful heart and open eyes to see these divine appointments. God wants to work in us and through us to make a difference in the world around us. The great missionary Hudson Taylor wrote, “God said to me, ‘ I am going to evangelize China. If you want to walk with me, I’ll do it through you.’”
Do you want God to do something through you? First, God does something in us (changes our hearts), and then we can offer our lives — time, talent, treasure, head, heart and hands — to Him so He can do something through us.
When you see yourself as a servant of God in partnership with Him, your conversation with other people changes. If you serve another person, their heart becomes open as well as their ears. If you serve your spouse, it will change the tone of your marriage. Service can change your friendships, your relationships, and your work environment. Service changes the tone of people who do not believe what you believe.
A great question to ask other people is this: What can I do for you? How can I help you? This is how Jesus lived. Can you ask that question and mean it? Are you willing to give of yourself and serve so that others can experience the love and help of Christ through his people?
The Apostle Peter said that we have been given gifts to serve others. So what gifts and talents do you have that may be helpful to others? How can you seek to serve and help those around you? What if you woke up each day and asked the Lord, “Who do you want to reach out to today? Who do you want me to serve? And Lord, help me be aware when you send people across my path today that you want me to love and serve.”
With a heart like that, you will find less annoying disturbances in your schedule and discover more divine appointments. Are you ready and available? And that’s the Word.