Have you ever been bitter at someone? Are you bitter even now? In life, we will often become bitter or better. Which one is taking place in your life? The apostle Paul said, “Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice” (Ephesians 4:31). Paul said that bitterness was not something that we should hold onto. It can be dangerous to your spiritual health. Just a few verses earlier, Paul said, “In your anger do not sin: Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold” (Ephesians 4:26,27).

There is a real spiritual and emotional danger to bitterness and anger. When we do not resolve our anger and decided to hold on to bitterness, Paul said we give the devil a foothold in our lives. We surrender part of our hearts to evil, and in the end we pay a price. Bitterness can really interfere in our relationship with God. Jesus said that if we do not forgive others, then he would withhold forgiveness from us. Bitterness will cripple you spiritually.

