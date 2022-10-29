Have you ever been bitter at someone? Are you bitter even now? In life, we will often become bitter or better. Which one is taking place in your life? The apostle Paul said, “Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice” (Ephesians 4:31). Paul said that bitterness was not something that we should hold onto. It can be dangerous to your spiritual health. Just a few verses earlier, Paul said, “In your anger do not sin: Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold” (Ephesians 4:26,27).
There is a real spiritual and emotional danger to bitterness and anger. When we do not resolve our anger and decided to hold on to bitterness, Paul said we give the devil a foothold in our lives. We surrender part of our hearts to evil, and in the end we pay a price. Bitterness can really interfere in our relationship with God. Jesus said that if we do not forgive others, then he would withhold forgiveness from us. Bitterness will cripple you spiritually.
British pastor and evangelist John Wesley (1703 – 1791) was traveling with General James Oglethorpe, who was angry with one of his subordinates. The man came to the general and humbly asked for forgiveness, but he was gruffly told, “I never forgive.” Wesley looked the general in the eye and said, “Then I hope, sir, that you never sin.”
There can be emotional and physical consequences to bitterness as well. A little boy heard that his dad was going to the doctor because of his colitis. He said, “Oh yeah, who did he collide with this time.” More and more doctors are recognizing that many illnesses are rooted in emotional causes. I am sure that anger and bitterness cause a lot more physical harm than we will ever realize. I have even heard of some people being healed of their arthritis when they finally chose to forgive and let go of their bitterness.
The writer of Hebrews said this: “See to it that no one misses the grace of God and that no bitter root grows up to cause trouble and defile many” (Hebrews 12:15). So here I am calling you to let go of any bitter root in your life. God calls us to a life of forgiveness and grace. We must realize that forgiveness is not an emotion or feeling. It is a choice that you make in response to God’s grace. In the same chapter of Ephesians we have already quoted from, Paul also said this, “Be kind to one another, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32). God willingly forgives us without any strings attached as we invite Jesus into our lives. He forgives us completely without holding our sins against us, and then calls us to do the same to those who have offended us.
Would you want God to forgive you in the same way you forgive others? Perhaps there is a barrier between you and God because you have not been willing to forgive someone for his or her actions. In light of God’s mercy toward you, will you tear down that wall by making a simple choice to forgive? Forgiveness is the healthiest choice you can make. It is good for your heart. It is good for your relationships. Are you ready to forgive? Or are you going to stay bitter and cling to your religion and guns (Just kidding). And that’s the Word.