As we draw near to Christmas, what is your heart’s response to the person of Jesus? Many people have responded in a different way to the call and claims of Jesus on their lives through the ages. It has always been this way, even upon his first arrival to the earth when He came as a baby. In Matthew 2, we see three very different responses to the news of Jesus’ birth.
The wise men came from the East to Jerusalem searching for this new king. They came to King Herod and asked, “‘Where is He who has been born King of the Jews? For we have seen His star in the east and have come to worship Him.’ When Herod the king heard this, he was troubled ... And when he had gathered all the chief priests and scribes … he inquired where the Christ was to be born. So they said to him, “In Bethlehem of Judea, for thus it is written by the prophet.” (Matthew 2:1-7)
As we look at this passage we see the three different responses of King Herod, the chief priests and scribes, and the wise men. King Herod was “angry and afraid.” Herod was king so he was immediately threatened by the news of newborn king. He responded in a self-preserving manner afraid he might lose his throne. Herod represents people who perceive Jesus as a threat. They do not want to surrender their lives to this king because they want to remain on the throne of their lives. The Gospel is a threat to people at times because it confronts us with our sin, and our need for God’s forgiveness and grace. Many people do not want to face this reality and become offended with the Gospel. This causes them to resist Jesus being king of their lives. Jesus Christ does not come to pad our ego, but He comes to humble us before the cross. Those who meet Him there though will find great love and mercy. It is the pride of people that causes them to want to stay on the throne of their life and not give Him control. They will miss His grace.
The chief priests and scribes were “apathetic and asleep.” Herod questioned them regarding the prophecies about where the Messiah was to be born. They probably knew the prophecy of Micah 5:2 by heart, and they told Herod he was to be born in Bethlehem. Then the priests went right back to business as usual — unmoved by the visit from the Magi. They should have spent their life waiting for this moment, but they are oblivious, trapped in their religion. They will miss God’s greatest entrance in the world just six miles south due their apathy. The wise men had traveled close to six months across a middle eastern desert in search of the new king, but their religious leaders will not even travel six miles south to go and investigate what is happening. Are you apathetic to Jesus and asleep in your faith? Maybe you need to wake up this Christmas!
The Wise Men, however, were spiritually hungry. They were full of “adoration and in awe” of Jesus. They were filled with wonder at the work of God, and they wanted to find the new king so they could worship Him. And that is exactly what they did. After leaving Herod, the star led them to Bethlehem, and they were overjoyed. We are told upon finding the child, they came and opened their treasures to Him; and they bowed before Him and worshipped. It was a beautiful moment of adoration and awe. This is response God is looking for from us this Christmas. How will you respond to Jesus? Will you be “angry and afraid,” “apathetic and asleep,” or will you turn to Jesus with “adoration and awe.” Let us worship the King! And that’s the Word.