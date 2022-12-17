As we draw near to Christmas, what is your heart’s response to the person of Jesus? Many people have responded in a different way to the call and claims of Jesus on their lives through the ages. It has always been this way, even upon his first arrival to the earth when He came as a baby. In Matthew 2, we see three very different responses to the news of Jesus’ birth.

The wise men came from the East to Jerusalem searching for this new king. They came to King Herod and asked, “‘Where is He who has been born King of the Jews? For we have seen His star in the east and have come to worship Him.’ When Herod the king heard this, he was troubled ... And when he had gathered all the chief priests and scribes … he inquired where the Christ was to be born. So they said to him, “In Bethlehem of Judea, for thus it is written by the prophet.” (Matthew 2:1-7)

