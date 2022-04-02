Are you truly a full-time follower of Jesus Christ? Or are you just a part-time believer? Are you completely committed to living in obedience to Jesus, or are you following Jesus more on your own terms? Jesus has called us to live in full and complete obedience to Him. Following Jesus Christ is a full-time position, and I do not mean 40 hours a week either. It is a 24/7 calling to walk with Him.
People often identify themselves by their professional title or position — a doctor, nurse, teacher, etc. Someone may even identify themselves as a doctor who happens to be a Christian. For the follower of Jesus though, our main identity is supposed to be linked to our faith and relationship with Jesus Christ. Instead of being a doctor who happens to be a Christian, God sees us as disciple of Jesus who happens to be a doctor. Everything flows from our identity in Christ.
We often tend to separate and compartmentalize our lives into different sections, almost like different slices of a pie. We have our jobs in one slice or section, our hobbies in another, our family in another, and our faith in another, etc. So God becomes just another piece of the pie. I do not think that is what God had in mind though. What would you think if I told you that God really doesn’t want a piece of the pie?
The truth is that God wants the whole pie. As a follower of Jesus Christ, God is interested in every part of your life. There is no area that He is not concerned with. God does not want you to crowd him into an already busy schedule. The Lord wants to be present in every part of your schedule. The Lord is interested in your work, in your family, in your fun, and every other part of life. Jesus wants you to follow him with and in every part of life.
The apostle Paul said, “So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God” (1 Corinthians 10:31). It doesn’t say when you go to church, do it for God’s glory. Or when you go on a mission trip or serve others, do it for God’s glory. Of course these things should be done for God’s glory but so should everything else.
The kingdom of God is a never-ending operation. Our entire lives are supposed to bring him glory. John Piper says we can even drink a glass of orange juice to God’s glory. How can we do that? When we acknowledge that God has provided us with all things, yes even a simple glass of juice, and can couple that with a gratitude for the taste buds to enjoy a glass of juice, we can drink it unto his glory. Go to work or school for his glory. Grow your marriage for his glory. Spend and give your money for his glory. Spend your time for his glory, and drink your orange juice for his glory. Do not just do some things for his glory. Do all things for his glory.
I once read that the Hebrew language has no word for spiritual. There is no doubt though that the people of Israel were a very spiritual people. The reality is that they saw everything as spiritual. All of life was a spiritual reality they were to embrace. Eating a good meal can be a spiritual experience when viewed as a gift from God. Sexual intimacy in marriage is to be considered holy and spiritual. Relaxing and enjoying a good time with friends can be spiritual. Worshipping in church can be spiritual. Admiring God’s creation as you walk on the beach can be spiritual. Full-time followers understand this. They know that all of life is a gift from God, and all of life is meant to be lived in light of God’s glory. And that’s the Word.