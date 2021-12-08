In South Georgia, cold weather is never a guarantee even in the winter. But just in case, the Apple Pie Hot Toddy recipe dreamed up right here in Brunswick has your back.
On one of the few cold nights of the year, Tipsy McSway’s patrons and staff gathered for the restaurant and bar’s annual Thanksgiving feast. Susan Bates, the downtown establishment’s owner, made by hand a bunch of apple bread pudding as the desert for the evening, knowing nothing of the creation her apple syrup would help inspire.
“We like to repurpose things we use in the bar or kitchen and not create a whole bunch of waste,” said bartender Mallory Hanack, who created the libation. “It was for our Thanksgiving dinner at Tipsy’s; Susan made an apple bread pudding. She used that apple syrup for the drizzle, so I took what was leftover and built this.”
What started as a means to lure in cold visitors with an invitingly warm mug turned into one of the evening’s most popular features.
“When I ran out of it at the bar, I didn’t have any extra apple syrup, so I just had to make a different hot toddy,” which didn’t go over quite as well, Hanack observed.
“It was a tea-based hot toddy, but people wanted what they had in their cup a minute ago. We’ll definitely bring it back.”
Common features of the hot toddy, at least the Southern variety, are hot tea, bourbon, lemon and honey.
“This is a cousin to it,” Hanack explained. “The flavors — the apple pie, the cinnamon, the vanilla — it gives more body to the cocktail than normal.”
Starting with the apple syrup, she threw in several flavors associated with the winter season: vanilla, cinnamon, spice and a couple of varieties of citrus.
Some whipped cream vodka, spiced vodka and orange liqueur provided the alcoholic content and contributed to the flavor, she said. Pinnacle Whipped Vodka and Grand Marnier orange liqueur, is what Hanack uses. The spiced rum, however, she left to one’s own taste. Some leftover lemon and orange from the bar rounded out the Christmas-themed taste.
Hot toddies are a great cold-weather treat in general or a cure for what ails you.
“When you’re sick, those helped me heal very fast,” Hanack added.
Apple Pie Hot Toddy
2 cups apple slices
1 cup sugar
0.5 cups Grand Marnier orange liqueur
1.5 cups Pinnacle Whipped Vodka
1.5 cups spiced rum
1 cup simple syrup
1-2 cinnamon sticks
2 tbsp ground cinnamon
Directions: Mix apple syrup, sliced apples, sugar and cinnamon in a pot and heat on high until the mixture reaches a near-boil, cook until it achieves a mushy texture.
Strain the resulting syrup into a crockpot, adding the vodka, spiced rum and liqueur. Heat on high just until the mixture reaches the boiling point, then let cool.
For added flavor, serve with orange and lemon slices and a cinnamon stick.