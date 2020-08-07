The newest installation on display at Glynn Visual Arts’ St. Simons location features artwork of all kinds, created by artists with a variety of backgrounds and levels of experience.
The “Anything Goes” exhibit features multiple artists and types of media, including painting, ceramics, sculptures, photography and more.
“You’ll have very professional artists with people who are just getting their feet wet,” said Paula Eubanks, a GVA member and an artist featured in the show.
The exhibition will be up through Sept. 5. Members of GVA’s exhibition committee, chaired by Elizabeth LeSueur, installed the new display Thursday.
“This particular exhibition, it’s a little bit of everything, and it features a lot of our member artists who maybe only get a chance to show once a year,” LeSueur said. “And then we’re trying to bring in more professional artists, if you will, just so the community can be exposed to different types of art and hopefully really good quality of art. That was my whole goal in chairing this committee. It was to try to elevate the works.”
LeSueur worked as a registrar for large exhibitions before moving to St. Simons and getting actively involved in GVA. She previously was in charge of all exhibitions at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, as well as a collection in colonial Williamsburg.
Through that work, she said she was able to gain experience with pieces of all kinds and from all periods.
Today, with GVA, she said she’s able to work with talented and passionate individuals.
“I’m so fortunate to have an amazing exhibition committee,” she said. “Every member has a really strong arts background.”
The committee oversees year-round the various exhibitions displayed by GVA.
“We handle all the exhibitions, which is in my opinion the heart of the organization,” LeSueur said. “Some exhibitions are ongoing, like for instance ‘Anything Goes,’ which is like an open call ‘anything goes,’ meaning it can be any media.”
Exhibitions are planned well in advance. This year, though, new challenges have been presented. GVA has put in place new safety protocols aimed at limiting potential virus spread during the pandemic. All visitors are asked to wear a mask, and GVA aims to limit the number of people inside its gallery at one time.
But, LeSueur said, despite these challenges, GVA has persisted in keeping artwork on display for its members and the community.
“We just felt like we couldn’t completely go dark,” she said. “We really have to continue through the year.”
To have an opening event for the “Anything Goes” exhibition, GVA plans to offer an invitational and allow 20 people to come at a time. For more information, please visit glynnvisualarts.org.