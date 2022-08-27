The Georgia coast has for quite some time lacked an Anglican church, something a recently established mission on St. Simons Island aims to fix.

It’s not just an issue in the Golden Isles, says the Rev. Phil Ashey, priest at the St. Simons Anglican Mission. From Fernandina Beach to the Carolinas, communities lack an Anglican church. That just means it’s fertile ground for new churches, he said.

