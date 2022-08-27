The Georgia coast has for quite some time lacked an Anglican church, something a recently established mission on St. Simons Island aims to fix.
It’s not just an issue in the Golden Isles, says the Rev. Phil Ashey, priest at the St. Simons Anglican Mission. From Fernandina Beach to the Carolinas, communities lack an Anglican church. That just means it’s fertile ground for new churches, he said.
“We’re not aspiring to be one big church, but to spread churches along the I-95 corridor,” Ashey said.
For him, it’s obvious that a higher power was guiding him in this direction.
He and his wife lived in Atlanta less than two years ago. After some friends told them about St. Simons Island and that it lacked an Anglican branch, Ashey started looking into opening one.
He compared to it Paul’s vision of the man from Macedon. As detailed in the book of Acts, on his way to preach in one region, Paul had a vision of a Macedonian calling him to preach there instead. He concluded that the vision was a message from God and heeded the call.
It all came together quickly after the decision was made. Their home sold 72 hours after listing it. After finding a place to stay on St. Simons, the mission began holding worship services in Lovely Lane Chapel at Epworth by the Sea, but quickly outgrew the venue.
The facility the church occupies now was swiftly provided by Alannah O’Quinn and John Simms, the owners of the building at 2463 Demere Road. Both were supportive of getting the ministry off the ground.
“I think God wants to bring revival in a lot of places, and this is one,” Ashey said.
The mission also has an air of destiny, he said, owing to the impact of John Wesley — a good Anglican in his day.
Wesley traveled the country spreading the word of God to every ear that would listen. When he returned to England, Ashey said, it was to the Anglican church’s shame that they rejected his message, leading him to lay the foundation for the Methodist movement.
What the Anglican mission offers is a traditional view of the faith, Ashey said, taking the “whole scripture” at face value. That doesn’t always square with modern sensibilities, however, he said.
Ashey said 2003 was something of a turning point for the Anglican church. Tensions between traditionalists and progressive members began in the 1980s and 1990s, he said. In 2003, an Episcopal church ordaining an openly gay man caused many with conservative leanings to leave for the Anglican denomination, the Associated Press reported at the time.
“Some want to say ‘Come as you and stay as you are, we’ll accommodate you,’” Ashey said. “The Bible says ‘Come as you, but don’t stay as you are.’ He (Jesus) wants us to live as he lived.”
While those divisions might be seen by the layperson to be purely along American political partisan lines, a deeper disagreement is at play.
“What sunk the Titanic is not what they saw on the surface,” Ashey said.
Underlying it all are disagreements about the clarity and authority of the Bible and what it means to be a believer and follower of Jesus. Ultimately, he said, it boils down to the question “What is essential for the Christian faith?”
It’s all old hat for the Episcopal and Anglican churches, Ashey said.
“We’ve learned a lot,” Ashey said. “We’re pretty settled and clear.”
The Bible is “up-to-the-minute relevance,” he says, and doesn’t require reevaluation based on modern norms. He doesn’t think that makes the mission stodgy, however. He called it “prayer-book liturgical, but very relaxed,” atmosphere at the church.
“We’re really an anchor church or a seed church,” Ashey said. “We came out here to plant more churches.”