He’s a man now, I guess. My son Eli is really a man. It seems like yesterday I was leaving him in a dorm room at UGA. I cried like a baby all the way home. It didn’t seem possible. Before I could blink my eyes, I was in Sanford Stadium watching him graduate. He got a job, a real job – up in New York City. The preacher’s son was living in “Hell’s Kitchen” in Manhattan. His momma always struggled with that. He worked hard, and made his own money, but he didn’t like the city. He found another job in Nashville, working in the investment world. Now he makes real money. He has a car. He pays all of his own bills. He bought a motorcycle. His momma struggled with that too. He even bought his momma and me gifts at Christmas and our birthday. “Huh?” we thought. He was growing up.
He was becoming more and more of a man, and yet he was praying for a good woman.
He found one. Her name is Emma. He fell in love. So did she. At New Year’s, they got engaged. Momma didn’t struggle one bit with that. She loves Emma, and so do I.
In April, Eli bought a house. He let his fiancée Emma move into the house while he remained living with friends. Eli is 25 years old. He has a good job, a car, a motorcycle, a house and an amazing fiancée. Today, he will become a husband. Emma will become his wife. Yeah, I guess he’s really a man. We are so thankful.
Eli came into our life almost 26 years ago. As a young couple, we dedicated him to the Lord. Above all else, we wanted him to love and serve Jesus. We moved to Glynn County in 1998. Eli was 4 years old. That summer he invited Jesus into his heart. We celebrated with a birthday cake, so thankful God was doing his work. Throughout his years, we could see a spiritual hunger and sensitivity in him. He loved learning Bible stories, singing songs to Jesus, and talking about God. Even in middle school and high school with many ups and downs, he found mentors to lead him spiritually. I will never forget the day I picked him up from a summer church camp. The moment I saw him, I could tell that he had an encounter with God. It was visible on his face. He shared with me how the Lord had opened his eyes, and changed his heart. I knew his heart had been captured by God. It was real.
Eli has had ups and downs through the years. He has not been perfect, but I just had a peace that He would walk with God. I had a peace that he would become a godly man, and that he would seek to marry a godly woman. We have prayed for these things for 25 years.
Today, we will watch the answer to many prayers walk down an aisle in a wedding dress. Our son will pledge his life to her until “death do they part.” She will pledge the same to him. Today, Eli and Emma will become united together as husband and wife. The Bible says, “He who finds a wife, finds a good thing, and receives favor from the Lord” (Proverbs 18:22). Eli has found a good thing, a really good thing. Emma is beautiful – inside and out. She is fun. She is full of energy, always up for an adventure. She loves to cook which is really good – because Eli would starve to death before making a bowl of cereal.
Most of all, Emma loves Jesus. She comes from a godly family, a preacher’s daughter. The preacher’s son found a preacher’s daughter. They fell in love. It is a match made in heaven – which is a far cry from Hell’s Kitchen. Momma is not struggling at all. She is so happy for today, and so am I. We are thankful that our boy Eli is a man. He is a real man, a godly man. Now if he would just get rid of his motorcycle, his momma would be completely happy. Congrats Eli and Emma. God bless. We believe you were made for each other, and may you two change the world around you. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@ wearecommunity.church or 912-634-2960.