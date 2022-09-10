There are times that we do not know that Jesus is all we need until Jesus is all we have. I wrote that same statement in a recent column. I had written about the period in King David’s life when he was stripped of all his familiarity and comfort. He had to leave his position in the army, his king, his wife, his mentor, his family and his best friend behind. King Saul had become so jealous that he attempted to kill David. The young shepherd boy had to become a fugitive on the run.

Eventually, David ended up in the cave of Adullam where he was all alone with God. A cave refers to a sealed off and hidden place where no one can see us, and the only thing we can lean upon is the Lord. This had to be a hard time for David living as a fugitive, alone in a cave. I have wondered why God allowed David to go through this. Wasn’t he a great man of faith? He was anointed to be the next king as just a teenage boy. He was the only one in all of Israel who was willing to stand up against Goliath when everyone else was paralyzed by fear. He defeated Goliath and was given high status in Saul’s army. David seemed to be on his way up with God’s blessing. Now suddenly he seemed to be spiraling down and backwards at the same time. Everything seemed to go wrong. And yet this had to be some of the most critical time in David’s development as a leader.

