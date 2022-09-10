There are times that we do not know that Jesus is all we need until Jesus is all we have. I wrote that same statement in a recent column. I had written about the period in King David’s life when he was stripped of all his familiarity and comfort. He had to leave his position in the army, his king, his wife, his mentor, his family and his best friend behind. King Saul had become so jealous that he attempted to kill David. The young shepherd boy had to become a fugitive on the run.
Eventually, David ended up in the cave of Adullam where he was all alone with God. A cave refers to a sealed off and hidden place where no one can see us, and the only thing we can lean upon is the Lord. This had to be a hard time for David living as a fugitive, alone in a cave. I have wondered why God allowed David to go through this. Wasn’t he a great man of faith? He was anointed to be the next king as just a teenage boy. He was the only one in all of Israel who was willing to stand up against Goliath when everyone else was paralyzed by fear. He defeated Goliath and was given high status in Saul’s army. David seemed to be on his way up with God’s blessing. Now suddenly he seemed to be spiraling down and backwards at the same time. Everything seemed to go wrong. And yet this had to be some of the most critical time in David’s development as a leader.
Adullam was a season of testing for David, and it is a season of testing for us. When we find ourselves alone with God (as if we were in a cave), it may just a season where God is maturing us. It may feel like a season of loss, waste, and confusion at first. We may feel abandoned by God, hopeless, and lacking in purpose. In these times, our job is to hold on to God in trust and faith and believe that He is working in us and through us. We can trust that He is holding on to us.
It is often in the cave that we come to a place where our identity does not come from our success or our performance. At Adullam, we learn that we can be stripped of everything and discover that Jesus is all we really need. In this place our identity is redefined above all by God’s love for us and our love for him.
If we are really going to be a people after God’s own heart, it is important that we stay in tune with God during the good times so we don’t get proud, and to hang in during the tough times so we don’t give up. In Adullam, you discover that God is not your personal genie in a bottle to make all of your dreams come true. God is after a relationship with you and He wants you to learn to love him if you are in the castle or the cave.
Caves are interesting places. Jesus was born in a stable, but it was probably more like a cave, hewn out of the side of a cliff. This stable was probably more like a tomb than a barn. Jesus was also buried in a tomb that was quite likely a cave. That is why they had to seal the tomb with a large stone. When Jesus rose from the dead, he most likely came out a cave. Is it just me or has God chosen to do his greatest works in caves?
It seems the darkness of the cave can remind of the power of the resurrection of Christ. Your circumstances may leave you feeling like you are in a cave, or a tomb. But your tomb is God’s womb to do something great if you will let him. Will you hold on and let God resurrect you? Will you hold on and find God’s love there, and ask him to deepen your love for him. If so, you will come out of the cave a different person. And that’s the Word.