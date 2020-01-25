Where do you go when you really need someone? Do others ever feel comfortable coming to you when they need encouragement and care?
I know that there are many times in life that I have carried around burdens by myself. It is easy to get stuck in your fears and anxious thoughts but to keep it locked up in your own heart and mind without sharing with others. So many of us walk through our fears, pressures and anxieties alone without really sharing and seeking help from others.
When we do this, we are violating a scriptural principle. In Galatians 6:2, the apostle Paul called believers to, “Carry each other’s burdens and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” The word burden is a word that is meant to describe a big load that is too heavy for someone to carry alone.
As Christ’s followers, we are called to carry or bear one another’s burdens. This means that we should not have to carry some of our burdens by ourselves. There are times we need others to help step in to carry the load, or we may need to step in and help someone else.
Just recently, my sister in-law passed away from cancer. She was living in the Atlanta area. During her battle, there were a number of friends and members of the body of Christ that stepped in to minister to her and her family — with meals, love, support and prayer. Family members all helped as well. It was a wonderful picture of community, love and support. It helped to make a very hard situation more bearable for this family.
Together, we sought to bear the burden. We could not fully remove the burden of cancer from my sister in-law, or my brother in-law who was facing the loss of his wife. And yet, I cannot imagine them having to walk through this without others shouldering the load with them.
A few months back, a woman I know was struggling with fear and a lack of peace over some medical issues with her grandson. She was really struggling as she came to church that morning. She decided to share her fear with some friends. You know what they did? They prayed with her. They loved on her, and they comforted her. By the time she left church that morning, the Lord had restored her peace. How did this happen? It was because others were able to bear her burdens.
In order for that to happen though, you have to have relationships with other Christ followers that you trust. You have to be willing to let down your guard and let others inside your heart and mind. You have to humble yourself and ask for prayer. We may carry some of our smaller burdens by ourselves, but the Lord doesn’t want us to carry many of our burdens alone. He wants His people to come alongside of each other.
I know each week in our churches, there are people carrying burdens — financial, relational, physical, emotional, etc. So often we shuffle in and out of our worship services, however, and never really get in touch with these needs. Many of us go to Sunday school, Bible study, or a small group and yet we never open up to others to seek help.
I am learning more and more to reach out and ask others for help and prayer when needed. Along with Paul’s admonition, James said, “Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed” (James 5:16). It is amazing how much I sense God’s help when I humble myself, confess my weakness and let others pray for God’s help and healing in my life. God shows up in a powerful way and sets me free when I am willing to be obedient to him like this. Are you willing to bear the burdens of others? Are you willing to let others bear your burdens?
And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.