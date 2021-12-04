Have you ever endured a long pause in life? A season where you were just waiting for the next step, for the answer to come but all you heard was — well nothing. Everything was just silent for a long season, until perhaps finally you heard God speak again.
This is somewhat the story from the end of the Old Testament until the beginning of the New Testament with the arrival of Jesus. In your Bible, it is just a matter of flipping a couple of pages to move from the time of the Old Testament into the time of the New Testament. In reality though, those page flips represent 400 years.
The Old Testament reveals many promises and prophecies that are to be fulfilled, and then culminates with the book from the prophet Malachi who also promises the Savior to come who will bring healing and restoration. The OT is a book that is incomplete and longing for a conclusion, waiting for fulfillment. And yet the nation of Israel sits in a 400-year period of silence before God speaks again to His people. That is a very long pause to sit and wait without any fresh revelation and word to keep them on track.
How was it for you during seasons when it has felt like God was silent? In those times, you can easily feel God has abandoned you. It is easy to think that He does not care and that He does not take an interest in your life. Another possibility is spiritual boredom and apathy. If God seems silent, it is easy to just go through the routines of spiritual discipline without feeling any real life. It becomes more like a religious rut without any real spiritual passion.
So, God is silent for 400 years after the completion of the Old Testament and then — God finally speaks again! The New Testament era arrived with the birth of Christ, and thankfully the long silence was over. The New Testament opens up with these words in Matthew 1:1: “The book of the genealogy of Jesus Christ, the son of David, the son of Abraham.” Now actually, that doesn’t sound too impressive does it? It is actually a pretty amazing statement though.
The word genealogy refers to a family tree, and Matthew actually shares Jesus’ family tree all the way from Abraham to David down to Jesus. The word genealogy, however, is actually the word “Genesis” in the original Greek language of the New Testament. Genesis? Does that sound familiar? Surely you have heard of the book of Genesis, the very first book of the Bible.
Genesis means “beginning,” thus the book of Genesis is the book of beginnings. The book of Genesis speaks of how God began the world through creation. It describes God’s creation of man, and how man was made for God. It also shares the account of humanity’s sin and rebellion against God. All of humanity’s problems in life stem from Genesis 3, where man disobeyed God and interrupted His Genesis.
The fact that the New Testament opens with the word Genesis is no accident. When Matthew mentions the Genesis of Jesus Christ, he is pointing to a new Genesis. This is what Jesus Christ brings to all of us — a new beginning with God, a new beginning in life. With the arrival of Jesus Christ, all things can become new. All things are made new.
The New Testament opens with the invitation to a brand new beginning through the arrival of Jesus Christ. The season of Christmas brings with it the promise that change is possible, hope is possible, and new life is possible.
Are you stuck? Do you find yourself longing for change, needing forgiveness, and seeking hope? Maybe you feel that God is silent and not there for you. Maybe you feel that He does not care.
He does care. He is there. God broke into the darkness and silence of this world 2000 years ago with the arrival of His Son Jesus Christ. He is called Emmanuel which means “God with us!” If you know Jesus Christ, He is with you. He will remain with you. And He still promises a new day and new beginnings today. Let your heart be fully opened to Him and His work in your heart. And that’s the Word.