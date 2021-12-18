“The people who sat in darkness have seen a great light, And upon those who sat in the region and shadow of death light has dawned.” — Matthew 4:16
It’s a story known the world over. A tired family tucked away after a harrowing journey, which included a mother laboring and giving birth in a stable. It’s a tale of uncertainty and pain, which of course, is burned away by the bright light of hope.
The story of Christmas has offered generations the chance to find peace, regardless of the chaos raging around them. From personal losses to world wars, Jesus’ birth in the manger in Bethlehem has proven a steadfast reminder for Christians that no earthly troubles can stop God’s love.
For Father Tim McKeown, it’s a thought that brings constant comfort, especially during difficult times. In fact, the priest of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brunswick says that strife and struggle reinforces the world’s need for aid from Heaven.
“We’ve had a difficult year with the local news here. And of course, the desire that the pandemic would be done by now, and instead it seems to be digging back in. But I think it all reinforces the need for a savior,” he said. “We can bring all of that broken humanity into Christmas. The message of Christmas is that God comes to save us.”
It’s an opportunity for renewal. Something, McKeown notes, that was necessary after the fall of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden but only came to fruition through the birth of Jesus.
“We have these gates in front of our school. They close during the day to keep the kids protected. And I was thinking the other day about how the gates of Heaven were closed after Adam and Eve,” he said. “Even though there was that broken relationship with God, Jesus comes to open those gates. He doesn’t give up on us.”
Those who have endured 2020 and 2021 are certainly in need of the good news heralded by the arrival of Christmas. And McKeown thinks that having come through these times can help ready one’s heart for Christ.
“Every generation, every century has to deal with that brokenness. We’re people in need of a savior. Suffering and darkness can heighten the senses and make us realize that even more,” he said. “I think one of the most dangerous things is to thinks that we’re self sufficient and that we don’t need anyone else … that we don’t need God or a savior to open the gates.”
But it’s not a message that only applies to Dec. 25. McKeown says that for Catholics the celebration continues after that date and into the new year.
“As Catholics, and with many other Christian denominations, it doesn’t end on the the 25th. The celebration of the Christmas season continues through the baptism of our Lord on Jan. 9. So we don’t just box up Christmas and put it away on the 26th,” he said. “Like the song, the ‘12 Days of Christmas,’ it keeps going. I think it’s a great idea to marinate in the Christmas spirit and let it continue.”
That continuation is actually at the heart of the religion itself. While Christianity hinges on the belief in Jesus as the son of God, it also calls its followers to continue his work by sharing love and compassion — that, is the true meaning of Christmas.
“I actually saw an article titled, ‘Can Christmas be Saved?’ They were referring to the issues with the supply chain and the material gifts we get at Christmas … but it got my attention,” he said. “Today, there’s so much focus on the things we receive at Christmas. But Christmas doesn’t need to be saved, no matter what the state of retail. It really is in the giving that we receive.”
That’s a message that the faithful must recommit to every day of the year, not only during the holidays. McKeown says at the end of the day, it’s really about love and serving one another.
“The way we continue the message of Christ, who came for us, is to be there for others in whatever God calls us to do. It’s not just a seasonal thing, it’s an attitude,” he said.
That looks different for each person. Some find purpose in donating clothes or food to the needy. Others find it through offering monetary support to worthy causes.
“It could be serving meals … it’s like Mother Teresa said, ‘You bloom where you’re planted.’ Those in need are all around us,” he said. “We might not even have to look beyond our own families and certainly not beyond our community. There’s an idea that you have to go far away to find people who are ‘poor,’ but there are a lot of ways you can be ‘poor’ … it may be that someone in your own family needs love and companionship. There’s brokenness everywhere.”