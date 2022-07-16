The act of baptism supersedes any denominational lines in Christianity, and that’s why the Rev. Gregory Hughes with Atlanta-based True Life Ministries is inviting any and all who want to proclaim or renew their faith to an open water baptism in the St. Simons Sound on July 30.
“There are so many different people who think it’s a denominational thing, but it’s about being able to recognize the sacrifice, the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Hughes said.
On July 30 starting around 1 to 1:30 p.m., when the tide goes out, Hughes will begin baptisms on the beach at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.
This will make the 27th year Hughes has come to the Golden Isles for this purpose. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he skipped 2020 and 2021. Prior to that, True Life Ministries had an unbroken 26-year record of performing beach baptisms on St. Simons, dunking everyone from new believers to long-time Catholics, Methodists and even Muslims.
“We’ve had the gamut of people who decided Jesus was the answer,” Hughes said.
Baptism originated as a Jewish tradition prior to its adoption as a Christian sacrament, but when John the Baptist baptized Jesus Christ, it took on a whole new meaning.
“(Jesus) was signifying the fact that his is the way we all must go,” Hughes said. “It signifies the old man dying, all our old hang-ups and all of our old issues and problems are going into the grave.
“John the Baptist laid him down, but the Bible says he came right back up. He came back up on his own because he is the resurrection.”
When asked, Hughes said he was not the one who originally picked the spot on the beach in the St. Simons Sound to hold the public baptisms. It was a decision directed by a higher power.
He first discovered the Golden Isles nearly 30 years ago, when looking for new fishing spots. A friend in Atlanta told him about Jekyll Island and Brunswick, but he didn’t find any spots he liked in either. A local on Jekyll suggested looking around on St. Simons Island, where he eventually found is way to the St. Simons Island Pier.
On the pier, looking out onto the sound and up the beach, he heard the voice of God as clear as if someone was speaking next to him.
“I heard the Lord say ‘Bring people down to Brunswick, bring people down to St. Simons and baptize them right there,’ and I saw where we baptize people still today,” Hughes said. “We’ve been in that spot for 26 years.”
Historically, the event has been held on Father’s Day weekend, but its return was pushed to July this year because of the COVID pandemic, he said.
It’s not unusual to see people come from as far as Washington, D.C., or Virginia or as close as Jacksonville and the Isles itself to take part. Multiple churches typically follow Hughes down from Atlanta to participate as well.
The most impactful part of the trip, though, is baptizing people who simply happen upon the event. Vacationers, locals walking their pets and even groups of FLETC students exercising have walked up and asked for a baptism.
“One year we had trouble because people wanted to be baptized in wheelchairs,” Hughes said. “We didn’t have the apparatus to do that, and so the (Glynn County) Fire Department, which we love so tremendously, came out with the chief and the lieutenant and looked to see what had to take place.
“They came back with the apparatus we need and helped us take people down the stairs and to the water so they could be baptized.”
The event will also feature a choir and music, a picnic, activities for kids and counselors and ministers to speak with people.
“There are a lot of people who are on vacation but may be hurting about certain things,” he said, and they offer a quick conversation and a prayer.
He also feels it’s vitally important this year due to several injuries the Golden Isles and the country have suffered — namely the COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of Ahmaud Arbery and subsequent trials and the shipwreck of the Golden Ray.
More than ever, the community needs an opportunity to heal and express their faith.
“After all the hurt and being indoors, it’s time to see something good happen in the community,” Hughes said.