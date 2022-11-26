For the faith community, the season leading up to Christmas is a time to prepare, but it’s about much more than simply getting presents.
“‘Adventus,’ back in ancient times, was the word for the coming of a king to your town, so it was a great time of preparation and you really wanted to get your town beautiful for their visit,” says Father Tim McKeown, priest at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brunswick.
“So Advent is really about getting ready for the coming of the King. Not so much a physical preparation as a spiritual preparation. What am I doing to welcome the King?”
Christmas is when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ who, in the Book of Isaiah, is prophesied and given many names. In the Catholic Church, there are many ways to observe the season, and one centers around these seven titles.
One thing McKeown likes to do is offer up a prayer each day during the seven days leading to Advent for each of the names Jesus was given — Root of Jesse, Key of David, Radiant Dawn, King of All Nations, Emmanuel, Wisdom and Leader of Israel.
During the four Sundays preceding Christmas, readings during services tend to lean more toward the apocalyptic as well, due to the other half of the reason for the season.
The most common way to look at the Advent season is as a period of preparation for celebrating Christ’s birth, but it’s also a time to celebrate his second coming.
“The second sense of Advent is Christ said he will come again to judge the living and dead,” McKeown said. “Part of the message of the church is Jesus could come back today, he could come back on Dec. 25, he might come back Dec. 15. Be alert, be awake, be ready, because he’s coming back.”
It’s a time to make sure you’re living right. While Christmas is a time that many receive presents, it’s also a time when you’re supposed to give gifts. There’s no better gift to Christ than a clean heart and a strong faith that one is saved.
A gift to the poor and needy is also a gift to Christ, McKeown said.
“Why are we making these big wish lists for Jesus’ birthday?” McKeown asked. “… It’s good to instill in children that this is a time to give gifts too, and not just get them.”
Because Christmas is all about celebrating a birth, he suggested donations to causes that help pregnant women and single mothers, like Skylark. He also described a popular observance in the Latino community called Las Posadas, in which believers recreate the trials of Christ’s parents, Joseph and Mary, in trying to find a room in Bethlehem.
“They recreate that. They set up beforehand, they go to two or three homes in the neighborhood and they say ‘Can we come in?’ The people say ‘No, no, there’s no room for you,’ and they go to the next house and the same thing,” McKeown said. “The last house says, ‘Yes, you’re welcome,’ and they have a little festival. That’s for nine nights. It recreates that sense of Joseph and Mary traveling down to Bethlehem.”
Other ways to get into the spirit of the season are movies with good messages, like “It’s a Wonderful Life” or older versions of “A Christmas Carol”, and Advent calendars, manger scenes, visiting nursing home patients and shut-ins and meditation on aspects of the Advent season, among others.
For the Rev. Tom Purdy, priest of Christ Church Frederica on St. Simons Island, the season holds a similar meaning.
“The season of Advent is a season for preparing for Christmas,” Purdy said. “It invites people to make space in their lives and hearts for the birth of Jesus.”
Advent has been observed for over 1,500 years, Purdy said, and it’s well established, although some traditions have held up better than others.
“Most people don’t fast during Advent anymore, they do the opposite,” Purdy joked.
As far as seasons of preparation go, both Purdy and McKeown were on the same page in believing Lent is a more popular season of preparation — in this case for Easter — but Advent is no less important.
Advent is also a time to prepare for something much better and more exciting. In the Episcopal Church, Purdy said Christmas is a 12-day season from Dec. 24 and extending into the new year. As such, the church tries not to get ahead of itself and saves the best for the Christmas season.
“It’s always 12 days and it’s an extended period of celebration,” Purdy said. “You might continue giving gifts to people, or continue being generous to people in light of the birth of Jesus.”
That’s why Christ Church tends to decorate in more subdued purple colors during advent, saving the typical Christmas decorations for Christmas Eve.
“I’m not a Grinch, we will have our Christmas tree up at home before December,” Purdy said. “But Christmas is a season that doesn’t begin until Dec. 24, and it’s a 12-day season.”
Not wanting to completely withdraw from the ways most people celebrate Christmas, the church also puts out lights on the grounds and a manger scene out front during the Advent season.
“We decided we didn’t want the church to be dark when the rest of the world seems to be brightening up,” Purdy said.
In the buildup to Christmas, Christ Church does engage in several observances, including the Festival of Lessons and Carols. During nine services on the fourth Sunday of Advent, ministers teach nine scriptural lessons that tell about God’s promise to Jesus, pray and sing a carol. It’s become a fun event for families, as a few of the lessons are taught from illustrated children’s Bibles to engage kids.
Visit ccfssi.org and xavierbrunswick.org for more information on services and events at both churches.