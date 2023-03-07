Dr. Halverson

Dr. Ren Halverson adjusts a patient at his new office on St. Simons Island.

Advanced Chiropractic Center owner Dr. Ren Halverson, DC, recently opened an office next to the new Golden Isles Olive Oil on St. Simons on Valentine’s Day. And it wasn’t by chance that he chose Feb. 14th as a day to launch his latest venture.

“Yeah, Valentine’s Day holds significance because my parents were married then and remained together their entire lives, for 70 years,” he said. “I also proposed to Crick on Valentine’s Day in Germany, so it’s a special day for me.”

