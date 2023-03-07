Advanced Chiropractic Center owner Dr. Ren Halverson, DC, recently opened an office next to the new Golden Isles Olive Oil on St. Simons on Valentine’s Day. And it wasn’t by chance that he chose Feb. 14th as a day to launch his latest venture.
“Yeah, Valentine’s Day holds significance because my parents were married then and remained together their entire lives, for 70 years,” he said. “I also proposed to Crick on Valentine’s Day in Germany, so it’s a special day for me.”
The new clinic is between CVS and Golden Isles Olive Oil’s new digs in LeAnn Duckworth’s former space — 1607 Frederica Road, Suite 103. While it’s a new location, the area is certainly not new for Dr. Halverson. He moved to St. Simons in 1987 and began practice in 1988. Back then, he served patients in both Brunswick and Jesup. He built both practices and eventually sold the Jesup office to his friend, Dr. Ed Davis.
He also opened practices in St. Marys and Savannah, both bustling offices today. Dr. Tony Cane, who worked with Halverson in the integrated practice on Mall Blvd, now owns the St. Marys practice after Dr. Ed Smith retired.
In addition to Halverson’s new office, he also has a practice on Newcastle Street in Brunswick. The latest location will provide the same services as its sister practice.
“Chiropractic care for all spinal conditions,” Halverson said. “Extremity adjusting for shoulders, elbows, wrists, ankles, feet and knees. We also have TMJ and migraine protocols, as well as specialized treatment for fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathy with state of the art therapies which are highly successful in correcting these conditions.”
Dr. Halverson has an extensive background in treating sports injuries, from high level athletes to weekend warriors. He trained professional and amateur kickboxers for over 25 years and also worked in the Doraville General Motors Plant in Atlanta treating workers’ compensation injuries. His experiences throughout the years have put him in unique position to help others. In fact, Halverson estimates he has treated over 30,000 patients personally since moving to the Isles from Atlanta.
“Everything we do in our careers builds our chops, and provides experience to be able to help more conditions and more people. The two years I spent working with a neurologist/pain management clinic was valuable because close to half oor patients were post surgical and very difficult cases,” he said.
But Advanced Chiropractic Center offers more than typical adjustments. Always a fan of holistic approaches, Halverson has teamed up with other wellness professionals to offer nutritional programs and a smoking cessation system.
“We offer nutritional evaluations and consults with Joyce Knapton, and will expand back into treating stress and quit smoking protocols which Crickett handled with cold laser acupuncture,” he said. “FLETC and Brunswick patients have expanded options with the new clinic as well.”
Advanced Chiropractic Center is open from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday. In Brunswick, the practice hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon. For a free consultation, call Jennifer at 912-262-9735.