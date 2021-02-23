When it comes to heart health, what you do today could save your life tomorrow, or even 20 years from now. More than 30 million Americans have heart disease, making it the primary cause of death among men and women in the U.S. You don’t have to become a statistic, if you heed the advice of cardiologists Michael Butler, M.D., and Mitchell T. Jones, M.D. Butler serves as medical director of the Cardiology Department at the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus and practices at Coastal Cardiology. Jones practices at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Cardiology.
Life’s Simple 7
Lowering your risk of heart disease means getting back to basics. Butler and Jones both stress the importance of heart-healthy behaviors:
1. Eat healthy and eat less. Follow a low-carbohydrate, low-caloric diet. Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Minimize red meat, dairy, and fried, salty and sugary food. Also, drink more water than alcohol, soda or caffeinated drinks.
2. Exercise daily. Aim for 150 minutes a week, even if it’s just walking around your neighborhood.
3. Maintain a normal weight. Keep your Body Mass Index (BMI) below 30. (A normal BMI is closer to 24). “When patients say they don’t want to be on medication, I usually tell them we wouldn’t be having the conversation if they weighed less,” Butler says.
4. Don’t smoke. Need help quitting? Check out the local and national tobacco cessation resources listed on the Health System’s website, sghs.org under Community Programs.
5. Manage your blood pressure. “Know your numbers – hypertension or high blood pressure is a silent killer,” Butler says. Being overweight affects blood pressure. Drinking too many caffeinated drinks and eating too much salt also increases blood pressure.
6. Know your cholesterol numbers. “Cholesterol is significantly influenced by genetics which you can’t modify,” says Jones. However, the right lifestyle modifications can improve your cholesterol levels. If your levels won’t budge after making changes, talk to your doctor about medication.
7. Keep your blood sugar under control. “Obesity leads to hypertension and diabetes, both of which can lead to heart disease,” Butler says.
Control What You Can
You can’t change your age, sex or family history, but you can change all of the seven factors mentioned above. “Make reasonable, attainable goals and be consistent,” Jones says. Many people overlook an important aspect of their family history. “If your sibling had heart disease or needed a heart procedure at a relatively young age, in their 40s for example, your risk is much higher,” Butler explains. If you’re in your 30s or 40s, he urges you to modify your lifestyle now to avoid having a heart attack 10 or 15 years from now. To further underscore the importance of following the “Simple 7”, he adds, “Obesity and other risk factors in a 55-year-old equates to substance abuse in a much younger person. It is that damaging to the heart.”
Watch for Red Flags
We may think that crushing chest pain signals a heart attack. According to Butler, that’s not always true. “More often, heart attack symptoms are subtle. The discomfort or feelings of fullness, pressure or heaviness are often mistaken for indigestion. I see this at least once a week. Don’t minimize chest discomfort.”
Listen to your body. Jones points out that shortness of breath, less tolerance for exercise and lack of energy can signal coronary artery disease or congestive heart failure. If you experience those symptoms, seek medical attention.
Other symptoms can include pain in the shoulder, one or both arms, neck, jaw or stomach. Some people become pale, lightheaded, flushed, sweaty, nauseated or may even vomit.
Most importantly, symptoms should not be ignored because of COVID-19 concerns. Physician offices and hospitals have safety measures in place to protect you, including procedures to allow for social distancing and infection control, and daily symptom screenings of staff and patients.
Don’t Procrastinate, Vaccinate
People with heart disease and other medical conditions have a greater risk of complications if they get COVID-19. That’s one reason both cardiologists urge their patients to get vaccinated as soon as they are able. “It’s a rapidly evolving situation, but as far as we know now, there are no heart medications or other medications that contraindicate the vaccine. People who are allergic by nature, who have asthma or autoimmune disorders might have a higher risk for a reaction and should speak to their doctor,” says Jones. Butler also highly recommends vaccination, saying, “It’s much better to get vaccinated than to get the virus.”
Knowledge is power when it comes to heart health. Some risk factors are not within your power to change, so focus on controlling what you can. With consistency, small changes add up to big improvements, better health and longevity.
