Georgia Southern University recently recognized students on its president’s and dean’s lists. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
President’s list local students include:
From Brunswick
Taylor Alexander, Carleigh Coffey, Rebecca Deloach, Zachary Hamilton, Lindsey Hipchen, John Lilliston, Savannah Lyons, Jessa Self, Mackenzie Strickland, Austin Thrift, Justin Wilder and Judd Wilder
From St. Simons Island
Emma Bland, Lucy Brooks, Julianna Collett, Zoe Defoe, Nicholas Mckinley, Troy Purvis, Madison Wilbanks and Alexandria Wilbanks
From Darien
Maureen Quinn
From St. Marys
Kaylee Brown, Bruce Crosby, Elizabeth Dimsdale, Ian Maxwell, Bradlie Nabours and Madison Wills
From Kingsland
Sujati Dalal, Aimee David, Kelsey Jacobs, Maygen Martinez, Leah Register, Mary Smith and Jacob Whitfield
From Woodbine
Tara Ashcraft and Rebecca Bearden
From Townsend
Shabrina Jarrell and Lori Mciver
From Nahunta
Lauren Lee, Caroline Lowther and Caitlyn Morgan
From Waynesville
William Morgan
Dean’s list
From Brunswick
Sasha Acevedo, Allison Altman, Alexandria Jane Beltran, Emily Bischoff, Jalaisha Boggs, Nilda Borup, Mallory Bryant, Cassie Cain, Alana Clark, Eli Crenshaw, Avery Dahl, Camryn Fetzer, Kyla Fuller, Ma’kayla Hulett, Victoria Jordahl, Rachael Lemmon, Jonathan Martin, Mackenzi Neal, Evan Palmer, Kati Shell, Courtney Tippins, Brittainy Trevathan, Heather Wilborn and Seth Wilkes.
From St. Simons Island
Savannah Barrow, Michael Carroll, Scout Churchwell, Sophie Desola, Alexandra Houser, Katherine Houser, Alexandra Roig Vitali, Andrew Sanders, Morgan Sproat, Knox Theus, Addison Tornabene, Addison Tornabene, Kaitlin Wiles and Taylor Zito
From Darien
Mykeria Williams
From St. Marys
Ryan Banks, Chandler Barlow, Brogan Boudreaux, Samantha Call, Hannah Eldridge, Jaida Fuller, Alex Kolgaklis, Justin Leska, Connor McCue, Catherine Miles, Maegan Morrow, Sydney Ricard, Adam Stewart, Megan Tanner,
From Kingsland
Jasmine Dawson, Derek Halder, Ansley Herring, Angel Hudson, Coriona Matthews, Koreena Palmon, Jasmine Purvis, Christian Stephens, Jevante Thompson and Parker Williams.
From Nahunta
MaKalie Santiago, Larry Allen, Danielle Cohen, Steven Gibson, Michael Maciel, Payton Nettles and Nicholas Rehberg
From Townsend
Lauren Smith, Jaquavion Harris and Brantley Hopkins,
From Woodbine
Amy Cox, David Daniels, Andrew Gowen and Hannah Ogden
From Waynesville
Kaylie Hunter
From Hortense
Wesley Thrift, Nicole Trammell and Zachery Williamson
• • •
Baylie Lane and Pamela Rogers, both of Brunswick; Judy Cox of Darien and Colt Yawn of Waynesville were named to the summer 2019 academic achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus. To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.