Georgia Southern University recently recognized students on its president’s and dean’s lists. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

President’s list local students include:

From Brunswick

Taylor Alexander, Carleigh Coffey, Rebecca Deloach, Zachary Hamilton, Lindsey Hipchen, John Lilliston, Savannah Lyons, Jessa Self, Mackenzie Strickland, Austin Thrift, Justin Wilder and Judd Wilder

From St. Simons Island

Emma Bland, Lucy Brooks, Julianna Collett, Zoe Defoe, Nicholas Mckinley, Troy Purvis, Madison Wilbanks and Alexandria Wilbanks

From Darien

Maureen Quinn

From St. Marys

Kaylee Brown, Bruce Crosby, Elizabeth Dimsdale, Ian Maxwell, Bradlie Nabours and Madison Wills

From Kingsland

Sujati Dalal, Aimee David, Kelsey Jacobs, Maygen Martinez, Leah Register, Mary Smith and Jacob Whitfield

From Woodbine

Tara Ashcraft and Rebecca Bearden

From Townsend

Shabrina Jarrell and Lori Mciver

From Nahunta

Lauren Lee, Caroline Lowther and Caitlyn Morgan

From Waynesville

William Morgan

Dean’s list

From Brunswick

Sasha Acevedo, Allison Altman, Alexandria Jane Beltran, Emily Bischoff, Jalaisha Boggs, Nilda Borup, Mallory Bryant, Cassie Cain, Alana Clark, Eli Crenshaw, Avery Dahl, Camryn Fetzer, Kyla Fuller, Ma’kayla Hulett, Victoria Jordahl, Rachael Lemmon, Jonathan Martin, Mackenzi Neal, Evan Palmer, Kati Shell, Courtney Tippins, Brittainy Trevathan, Heather Wilborn and Seth Wilkes.

From St. Simons Island

Savannah Barrow, Michael Carroll, Scout Churchwell, Sophie Desola, Alexandra Houser, Katherine Houser, Alexandra Roig Vitali, Andrew Sanders, Morgan Sproat, Knox Theus, Addison Tornabene, Addison Tornabene, Kaitlin Wiles and Taylor Zito

From Darien

Mykeria Williams

From St. Marys

Ryan Banks, Chandler Barlow, Brogan Boudreaux, Samantha Call, Hannah Eldridge, Jaida Fuller, Alex Kolgaklis, Justin Leska, Connor McCue, Catherine Miles, Maegan Morrow, Sydney Ricard, Adam Stewart, Megan Tanner,

From Kingsland

Jasmine Dawson, Derek Halder, Ansley Herring, Angel Hudson, Coriona Matthews, Koreena Palmon, Jasmine Purvis, Christian Stephens, Jevante Thompson and Parker Williams.

From Nahunta

MaKalie Santiago, Larry Allen, Danielle Cohen, Steven Gibson, Michael Maciel, Payton Nettles and Nicholas Rehberg

From Townsend

Lauren Smith, Jaquavion Harris and Brantley Hopkins,

From Woodbine

Amy Cox, David Daniels, Andrew Gowen and Hannah Ogden

From Waynesville

Kaylie Hunter

From Hortense

Wesley Thrift, Nicole Trammell and Zachery Williamson

• • •

Baylie Lane and Pamela Rogers, both of Brunswick; Judy Cox of Darien and Colt Yawn of Waynesville were named to the summer 2019 academic achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus. To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.

More from this section

+3
Operation Bedspread in need of support

Operation Bedspread in need of support

Like so many this time of year, Rees Carroll’s life is a busy one. But even with a small child and a packed schedule, his focus remains squarely on the nonprofit he founded back in 2012 — Operation Bed Spread.

Shrimp is king on Darien waterfront

Shrimp is king on Darien waterfront

Andy Morris handed off a broom to an insistent daughter as the wait staff and cooks busily prepared for another lunch at Skipper’s Fish Camp, a restaurant on the Darien waterfront.