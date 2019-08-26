Georgia College recently awarded degrees to the graduating class of August 2019. Local students who made the list include Deja Lott, Katelyn Wallace, Chandler Durden and Emma Smith, all of Brunswick; Dallas Yeatts of St. Simons Island; and Taylor Slayton of Darien.
• • •
The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean’s List for the 2019 summer semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
Robert Nicholas of St. Simons Island and Amanda Lewis of Hoboken.
• • •
Troy University recently announced its provost’s list for the summer semester. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. The summer semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 5 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students named to the list include Tasha Browning, Sue Mikell, Scott Rappeport and Nicholaus Roundtree, all of Brunswick.