Andrea Chapman of Kingsland was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Chapman was initiated at University of Bridgeport in Bridgeport, Conn.
Chapman is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
Madison Delaney Myers received a bachelor of arts degree in finance with a minor in accounting from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. Myers is from St. Simons Island.
• • •
TROY recently announced the names of students listed on the provost’s list for the spring semester (term 4) of the 2018-2019 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the provost’s list. TROY is based in Troy, Ala., with satellite campuses in various locations including Brunswick.
Local students named to the list include: Yvonne Coleman, Laura Lee, Linda Nelson, and Jamia Byrd, all of Brunswick; and Sarah Nelson of St. Marys.
• • •
Bobbi Michelle Harrill of Woodbine was named to the president’s honor roll at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during spring 2019. Harrill is pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in modern languages/Spanish.
• • •
The University of North Georgia announces degrees and certificates awarded for the spring 2019 semester, including hundreds awarded in commencement exercises held May 3 and 4 at the Convocation Center in Dahlonega. Among those graduating were: Paige Chiarito of Brunswick, who earned a master of education in middle grades math and science; Andrew Hendrix of St. Simons Island, who earned an associate of arts in general studies; Lexa Loden of St. Marys, who earned a bachelor of science in biology; Augustus Wilson of Brunswick, who earned a bachelor of business administration in marketing.
• • •
Tommy Craig of Brunswick was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill., during the recently completed spring 2019 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.
• • •
The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the 2019 spring president’s list at Georgia College in Milledgeville. Students who make a term average of 4.0 on 12 or more semester credit hours at Georgia College are included on the president’s list. Locals include Kayde Thrams of Nahunta; Hannah Turner and Bailey Fassel, both of St. Simons Island; O’Nekia Samuel and Kylie Knox, both of Brunswick; Jamie Butler of Waynesville; and Brooke Horton of Townsend.
• • •
Georgia College awards degrees in Milledgeville to the graduating class of May 2019. Locals who graduated include Natalie Amerson and Brooke Horton, both of Townsend; Jada Morgan and Kaylyn Scanlon, both of Brunswick; Chelsea Morris, McKenna Register and Hannah Turner, all of St. Simons Island.