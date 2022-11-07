Troy University recently honored students who completed the requirements for graduation during Term 1 of the 2022/2023 academic year. Term 1 graduates include students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Alabama, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include: Shaniqua Anderson, Romario Belalcazar, Kayla Collins and Mary Lauren Shalack, all of Brunswick; and William Ivey of St. Marys.

More from this section