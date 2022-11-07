Troy University recently honored students who completed the requirements for graduation during Term 1 of the 2022/2023 academic year. Term 1 graduates include students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Alabama, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include: Shaniqua Anderson, Romario Belalcazar, Kayla Collins and Mary Lauren Shalack, all of Brunswick; and William Ivey of St. Marys.
Amanda Taylor of Townsend has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for Term 1 of the 2022-2023 academic year. The Chancellor’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of 4.0.
Term 1 consists of students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Troy University recently announced students who have been named to the Provost’s List for Term 1 of the 2022-2023 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. Term 1 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include: Scott Rappeport, Cassandra Wilder, Samuel Wood, all of Brunswick; and Amber Green of St. Marys.