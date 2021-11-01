Troy University recently announced its Provost’s List for Term 1 of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. Term 1 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students named to the list include Courtney Hagan and Scott Rappeport, both of Brunswick, and Aquashjia Payton of Townsend.
• • •
Aaron Sherman of Kingsland was named to the Dean’s List for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 1,480 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of summer semester. Local graduates include Sara Benoit, of St. Simons Island, bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering with high honors; Albert Waldron, of St. Simons Island, master of science degree in analytics; Thoai Pham of Brunswick, master of science degree in electrical and computer engineering; and Hannah Phillips, of Waverly, bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.