More than 2,000 students graduated from Georgia State University in Atlanta during the summer 2022 semester.
Local graduates included the following:
From Brunswick — Amari Austin, bachelor of business administration degree, with a major in finance; Ashley Hale, bachelor of arts degree, with a major in film and media; Aakash Patel, bachelor of science degree in biological science; Caroline Taylor, master of science degree in biology, with a concentration in research; Myracle Odom, bachelor of science degree in psychology; Persika Patel, bachelor of arts degree, with a major in political science; and William Wright, master of arts in teaching degree in health and physical education.
From St. Simons Island — James Atwood, master of laws degree with a concentration in domestic general law; Marlena Bolton, bachelor of science degree with a major in criminal justice in the crime and justice track; and Rachel Mikowski, master of arts degree in political science with a concentration in professional politics.
From St. Marys — Logan Brady, bachelor of business administration degree, with a major in managerial sciences.
From Kingsland — Ryann Sprague, master of business administration degree, with a concentration in human resources management.