Georgia State University in Atlanta recently announced students named to its President’s List.
To be eligible for the President’s List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Local students honored include Alexandra Barnard and Shakeen Scriven, both of Brunswick; Marlena Bolton of St. Simons Island and Selah Brown of Kingsland.
Georgia State University in Atlanta recently announced students named to its Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
The following local students were honored:
Alyssa Giles, Joshua Lane, Mihir Patel, Rena Patel and Timia Prackett, all of Brunswick; Macy Thompson of Kingsland and Eunice Quartey of Townsend.
Valdosta State University recently announced members of its graduating class of summer 2022. This includes the following area residents:
From Brunswick: David Bailey of Brunswick earned an education specialist in coaching pedagogy in physical education; Casey Cason earned an education specialist in teacher leadership; Howard Hinson earned a bachelor of arts in history; and Jaylen Jackson earned a bachelor of business administration in management
From St. Simons Island: Jennifer Hutcherson earned the education specialist in teacher leadership
From St. Marys: Andrew Barnes earned a bachelor of business administration in management; Keyanna Imgrund earned the bachelor of business administration in accounting; Joshua Lippencott earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice; Winter Perkins earned a bachelor of arts in English
From Kingsland: Ryan Norton earned a bachelor of business administration in finance and the bachelor of bBusiness administration in accounting; Mary Smith earned a master of education in elementary education; Kevin Soria earned a bachelor of science in chemistry.