Georgia State University recently announced its President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.0 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes. Local sudents named to the President’s List include Alexandra Barnard, Jamieson Livingston and Katie West, all of Brunswick.
• • •
Davis Rolston Klimek recently received a bachelor’s degree with honors in strategic communications from Elon University in North Carolina.
He is the son of Amy Adelyn Klimek and the late Mark Klimek. He is the grandson of local residents Ted and JoAnn Davis. Davis was an Elon University Communications Fellow and is presently working for General Electric in Los Angeles.
• • •
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently announced students named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.6 are honored on the list.
Local students honored include Adam Angerer of Brunswick; Willie McGee Jr. and Faith Reese, both of Kingsland; and Vernon Ervin of St. Marys.
• • •
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently announced students named to the summer 2021 President’s List.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the list. Area students honored include Nicholas Ocasio of Brunswick; Emily Milam, Kyle Davis and Aaron Lesseski, all of St. Marys; Kerry Price and Oshea Penn, both of Kingsland; and Shakira Medlock of Hoboken.
• • •
Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw recently released its summer 2021 Dean’s List.
The following local students made the list Shelby Bennett and Dominique Carroll, both of Brunswick.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.
• • •
Reinhardt University in Waleska recently released the names of students added to the spring 2021 President’s List. Tripp Wesley Wickard, of Brunswick, was honored.
To be on the President’s List, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 GPA.
• • •
Georgia College in Milledgeville recently announced its summer graduates. Local students include the following:
From Brunswick: Katherine Adams, Elizabeth Andrews, Jessica Andrews, Laura Carter Madisyn Coty, Paige Guess and Hannah Wildes
From St. Simons Island: Morgan Bracewell and Samantha Kroll
From St. Marys: Russell Terrell
From Hortense: Alexandria Moore
From Nahunta: Kayde Thrams
• • •
Valdosta State University recently announced members of its graduating class of summer 2021.
This includes the following area residents: Samantha Thompson of Brunswick earned an education specialist in teacher leadership degree; Dylan Smith of St. Marys earned the bachelor of science in computer information systems; Brittany Hunter of St. Marys earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting; Mallory Marr of Kingsland earned the bachelor of science degree in office administration and technology; Cristina Chesser of Nahunta earned the education specialist in teacher leadership degree; Josephine Jackson of Woodbine earned the bachelor of science in education in workforce education and development.