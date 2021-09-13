Valdosta State University recently honored more than 300 distinguished and accomplished students who earned Dean’s List status during summer 2021, including the following area residents.
Those honored include Ashley Williams of Brunswick; Andrew Barnes of St. Marys; and Abigail Meadows and Graison Conn, both of Kingsland.
To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
• • •
More than 200 cadets began their time as University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week from Aug. 15-21. FROG Week marks the transition from civilian to military life within UNG’s Corps of Cadets.
Local participants included Merritt Moody of St. Simons Island and Jacob Buchholz of Hortense.